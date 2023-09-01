A legal battle over a rifle trigger that's playing out in federal courts in New York and Texas is no longer being litigated in North Dakota, after questions about whether the manufacturer actually is doing any business in the state.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2021 ordered Rare Breed Triggers to stop selling its model FRT-15 trigger, declaring the devices illegal machine guns.

The company in 2022 sued U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the U.S. Department of Justice, ATF and its acting director in U.S. District Court in North Dakota, maintaining the classification was wrong. Federal government attorneys a few months later asked a federal judge to dismiss the suit.

Rare Breed Triggers was founded in Florida and now is based in Fargo. Federal lawyers argued that U.S. District Court in North Dakota wasn't a proper venue for a legal battle because they said Rare Breed's Fargo headquarters is likely only a mailing address, with the company's principal place of business remaining in Florida.

Rare Breed attorneys in a response denied "judicial forum shopping" and said the company moved to North Dakota because the state had a more favorable business climate.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal late last year granted the government's request to dismiss the case. She noted in her decision that Rare Breed did not dispute the government's assertion that its Fargo location was a "virtual office."

Rare Breed Triggers owner and attorney Kevin Maxwell claims the trigger resets -- readies for another shot -- faster than any other trigger in the world, and requires the shooter to pull the trigger a second time to fire another round. A gun equipped with an FRT-15 would malfunction if the shooter forced the trigger to stay in the fire position, he has said.

ATF officials contended that continued pressure on the trigger after the initial pull causes the firearm to continue to shoot. They tested a gun equipped with an FRT-15 by using a zip tie to keep continuous pressure on the trigger. The gun continued to fire, they said. The bureau classified it as a machine gun under the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act.

Other lawsuits

Two other lawsuits involving the trigger continue.

Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, sued Rare Breed in January, accusing the company of fraud, according to The Associated Press. The lawsuit, being heard in federal court in Brooklyn, claims Rare Breed failed to get ATF approval before selling the devices and defrauded customers by telling them the triggers are legal. Rare Breed denies any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the National Association for Gun Rights sued the ATF in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Texas this month, challenging its classification of the FRT-15 as a machine gun, AP reported.

The ATF has been asking people who bought the triggers to voluntarily turn them over to the agency.

Another kind of rapid-fire trigger, the binary trigger, was used earlier this month in a shooting in Fargo that killed a police officer and wounded two others and a civilian. The binary trigger, which enables a weapon to fire one round when the trigger is pulled and another when it is released, is legal in most states and at the federal level.