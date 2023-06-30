Ken Clouston, Terry Bragg and Chuck Krause have been inducted into the Railway Credit Union Hall of Fame.

Clouston has been a RCU volunteer for 19 years and serves on the board of directors. He previously served on the credit committee for 11 years and recognized as the 2019 Dakota Credit Union Association volunteer of the year.

Bragg has been a RCU volunteer for 34 years and serves as chairman of the supervisory committee. She previously served as past director and chairman of the Soo-Lin CU.

Krause served as a RCU volunteer for 35 years and served on and chaired the supervisory committee.