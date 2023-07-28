A Mandan man facing drug and driving charges following a mid-June police chase in Bismarck in which he allegedly crashed into the Federal Building’s railing has pleaded not guilty to several charges.

Tyler Jans faces felony drug and fleeing charges, along with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence and driving under suspension. The most serious charge against him carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He entered his pleas Tuesday and is scheduled for trial Oct. 10-11.

A Bismarck police officer noticed a vehicle leaving the Elbow Room Bar shortly after midnight on June 14.

It eventually turned into the back parking lot of the Federal Building on East Broadway Avenue and crashed into the building’s railing, according to an affidavit.

The suspect vehicle continued to evade responding officers for 12 minutes before crashing into a pine tree on the north side of Kirkwood Mall. The driver exited the vehicle with his hands up after crashing, authorities said. Police who detained Jans said they found cocaine in his clothing and large amounts of illegal drugs in his vehicle, including cocaine, meth and THC, which is what gives marijuana users a high.