Labor Day is about to pass by along with summer and both my loyal readers know it’s once again time for my annual wrap-up report.

For normal lake residents summer ends after Labor Day, many cabin owners pack up their stuff and close up their dwellings for the year. For those of us who have nothing else to do, we look forward to what’s known as the shoulder season that ends somewhere in November.

Once again we plan to repeat the same activities that we did last year. We’ll tackle a few of the neighbor's carpentry projects and the rest of what we do will likely depend on the weather so I have no idea what we’ll do until we do it. Anyway let’s get back to this summer’s report.

Once again the wildlife displays were rather impressive. We started with a couple of geese and my count yesterday indicated we now have a gaggle of 26 geese. They show up twice a day and slowly gobble grass, rest and leave a massive amount of fecal matter behind. On hot days they like to hang out on our beach so we haven’t used that area as much we used to.

The fishing report so far is the same; I’ve gone once, caught a northern, so able to say I went. I usually rely on the neighbor kids' fishing reports because they actually fish. More than likely we’ll try again once the weather cools down and the cocktail hour fishing reports indicate even I could catch something.

As usual a few weird things happened. Since it’s been one of the wetter summers out here the lake has stayed high and the prairie is greener than I’ve ever seen in August. Anyway we were building a neighbor's deck when there was an explosion of toads. Out of nowhere the ground was covered with thousands of baby toads about the size of a nickel. The ground around us looked like it was moving and it felt like something out of an Alfred Hitchcock movie. This continued for a couple weeks and no area was spared. All the neighbors reported and some complained about them. The problem was that you couldn’t avoid stepping on them or trying to get them out of your way. The kids enjoyed catching them by the bucket load and releasing them after a modicum of harassment. The rest of us just ignored them and wondered how come they showed up. We did get reports that some folks in town had the same experience so we decided to label 2023 as the year of the toads.

Then they disappeared and the grasshoppers showed up. Normally they don’t bother folks much but if you’re driving an ATV or golf cart without a windshield they can be bothersome. Over the years we have established all sorts of trails that take us from cabin to cabin. Some trails head through the high grasses of the open prairie where grasshoppers congregate and get quite disturbed when anyone approaches. It’s not unusual for small clouds of hoppers to take flight making traveling through them rather uncomfortable as they bounce off you and your passengers. They really hurt when they hit your face.

Then the chokecherries ripened and the birds moved in and next thing you know our vehicles were covered in purple bird poop. I could go on but since this is the third time I’ve mentioned fecal matter I better sign off before you think I’m full of it.

Here’s hoping you had a great summer and are looking forward to whatever strikes your fancy in the days ahead.