Okay the summer of 2023 is now officially over and here’s this year’s final report.

As usual the consensus in my circles once again indicates that summers are way too short around here and there ain’t much we can do about it, so I’ll end my complaints about that here.

The final weekend of summer the temps hit the 90s making it a great time to hit the lake. After Friday’s Century vs. Mandan football game where the Braves won, the tribe of three kids, five adults and two dogs arrived early Saturday morning and the Ulmer armada of two jet skis, one pontoon and one fishing boat were fully supplied and launched.

I should interject here that prior to anyone’s arrival we managed to lose a jet ski. We had gone for a rip the evening before; the lake was glass so we took advantage of it. When we came back to the bay I forgot to tie mine up and it drifted away during the night. I was sipping my morning coffee getting ready to assume my Baywatch duties when I noted our red jet ski wasn’t there. I had hopes that it just drifted to the other side of the bay but those were dashed so we hopped on the pontoon and began the search. After scouting miles of shorelines we finally found it undamaged on the public beach by the dam, about 3 or so miles away. I have to admit this isn’t the first time we’ve done this. Last year we lost a fishing boat and years ago we found our pontoon crashing into the dam one morning but that’s life in the wilds of Tschida.

Like I was saying earlier the armada headed west toward Rattlesnake Point in hopes of finding a semi private beach that could tolerate two dogs and our water toys. The lake level has been quite high all summer so beach space is limited and competition for a private area is rather high, but we eventually found one, parked, opened the coolers, headed into the water, took many turns on the jet skis and played until about an hour before sunset. Then we headed home for a late night supper of roasted peppers, shrimp, steak, hash browns and corn. So much for day one.

Day two took a while to recover from day one so it was early afternoon when the armada loaded up and repeated the activities of day one. The boys put a pork shoulder on the smoker around 9 a.m. and once again supper wasn’t consumed until way after dark.

Day three was much calmer as the boat traffic of days one and two was rather overwhelming and by day three most of the tourists folded up camp and headed home. There’s always a melancholy that occurs during the Labor Day weekend especially if you close everything up and don’t expect to return until spring.

But that’s not our case because we usually stick around until November freezes us out, thus Labor Day is the beginning of our shoulder season where peace and quiet return to the wilds of Tschida.

Anyway as I was watching my family enjoy the day I was once again struck with wondering how come I’m so lucky to be in such a place surrounded by people who unconditionally love each other. We used to call this a warm fuzzy moment.

I’m not sure what they call those moments today but it sure seems that there ain’t enough of them and the world might just become a better place if we did a better job of warming up to each other.