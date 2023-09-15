Both my loyal readers know it took decades of participating in various sports for me to realize I was never going to become an outstanding athlete. Thus I’ve become a vicarious Mandan Braves spectator. Wally and I attended the Minot-Mandan football game last week. The Braves lost but a closer analysis indicates they won the second half 12 to 0, unfortunately they lost the first half 28 to 0. Guess you've got to play the whole game if you want to get credit for the win. But there’s still a lot of football left so GO BRAVES!

My schedule indicates that my annual slow transition from lake life to town life is underway. It seems that Ben Ulmer Carpentry has a big job in town that we hope to complete before it’s too cold to wrap up another big job at the lake.

I did manage to successfully spend two nights in town last week. The first night in my old bed was long enough to assure that I slept quite well on my second night. For some reason I always sleep better in the wilds of Tschida than I do in any given metropolitan environment. It’s probably due to the silence of our lonely prairie versus all the noisy urban hub-bub that goes on in town.

Silence dominates the wilds of Tschida this time of year and if you listen long enough it sucks you in. The sound of an occasional boat or motorized vehicle of some sort may pass through but the silence always returns. Oft times the silence is broken by a conversation from the other side of the lake and it’s quite common to hear neighbors chattering away, but the silence always returns.

Sometimes you can hear a vehicle hit the rumble strips or a truck lumber up the hill on Highway 49 about five miles away, but then the silence returns.

This year those of us who still find ourselves down this rabbit hole have remarked how the birds seem to have abandoned the area. Spring out here isn’t nearly as quiet as the fall but we usually have a cacophony of bird chatter up until the first snowfall. As you can imagine the lack of birds chortling at each other has added to the silence.

It took a while to fully appreciate this because I’ve never been very good at sitting still and if you’re gonna be serious about understanding silence you've got to sit still because you’re making too much noise when you move around.

So here I am trying to describe the sounds of silence to you which seems rather simple because all you've got to do is sit down and listen. It’s what you hear that’s hard to describe; sometimes the sound of a falling leaf can be startling, you can hear the wind coming before you feel it surround you, when the sun emerges from behind a cloud it seems like you can hear the temperature rise as your being enveloped in warmth. When the clouds blanket the sun you can sense the oncoming silence. If you sit long enough things you might see but don’t hear come into range. Toads do all they can to get out of our way, but if left alone long enough their croak will make you wonder where that came from. Crickets clicking ebbs and flows but after dark they seem to drown out anything else until the coyotes take over with their painful howls and if you’re lucky you’ll fall asleep shortly after they do.

Anyway if you see me just sitting there gazing into nowhere just say hello and I’ll do my best to listen to you.