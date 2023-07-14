It is that time of year again when the infamous yellow weed is starting to pop up in ditches, pastures and fields across North Dakota! leafy spurge is the second most common noxious weed of the 13 noxious weeds in the state of North Dakota. Learning how to identify leafy spurge will be able to help you overall be able to control the rapid spread of this weed.

Identifying leafy spurge

Leafy spurge can grow up to 2 to 3 feet tall. The plant contains a small yellow flower with alternating, bluish-green leaves that are narrow and around 2 inches long. To not confuse leafy spurge with any other yellow flowering weed, break it open and check for a latex liquid. Leafy spurge contains this latex to keep most animals from grazing it until late fall. Seed pods contain oblong seeds that are gray-brown in color and mature in mid-July. Look for dense patches of yellow flowers during May and June. This is when the yellow bracts begin to appear.

These dense patches can spread 1-3 feet per year underground and their roots can grow more than 15 feet in depth. This makes it hard for other plants to grow in these areas as well as reduces grazing capacity. The roots contain a nutrient reserve, allowing the plant to regrow each year, for numerous years. The plant contains many buds, which allows the plant to spread easier especially through cut pieces in gravel and on tillage equipment.

Controlling the spread

There are a few methods to controlling the spread of leafy spurge, which includes biological and chemical control.

The best use of chemical control is dependent on the timing and dose of application. It is most effective to spray when leafy spurge is in its true flower stage, or in bloom and seeds are developing. This is most commonly done mid-June, or when the regrowth on the stems develop in early to mid-September.

There are many types of chemical to use to get rid of leafy spurge, however the most efficient treatment includes the combination of Tordon, Plateau, 2,4-D, and MSO Adjuvant. Facet L, Overdrive, and MSO Adjuvant is another combination of chemicals that is effective and safe around trees, and can be used in areas with sandy soils/high water tables.

Biological control allows the use of grazing or insects to help control the spread of seeds from each plant.

Grazing: Sheep and goats will graze leafy spurge, but the infestation will not reduce and the plant will grow back due to that nutrient reserve that leafy spurge has. Grazing also helps eliminate the spread of seed to new areas each year.

Although this can be helpful, it is not recommended to be done as most livestock often experience photosensitivity due to the toxins and chemicals within the plant.

Flea beetles: Using flea beetles is another method of controlling this noxious weed. This is done by releasing around 1,000 of these beetles into patches of high density in one area. The larvae of these beetles will eat away at the root bud, while the adult beetles will eat away at the leaves and stems.

There are more methods that can be done such as mowing and cultivating, to help control the spread of these plants. However, if you spot a patch of leafy spurge in your pasture, field, or ditches, it is always best to contact your county agent or weed control board for more information and guidance on what to do.

