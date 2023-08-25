High school fall sports practices are underway, and school has either started or will begin soon. Like it or not, it's hunting season. The good news is the fishing season in North Dakota never closes, so hunters who lament the loss of the true summer can choose not to take part in the early Canada goose hunt.

For farmers and landowners, hunting of Canada geese in August and early September is intended to reduce local Canada goose numbers, which remain high. For hunters it’s an additional hunting opportunity to increase pressure and reduce the locally breeding Canada geese.

For those who are new to hunting or the state, when the water came back in 1993, North Dakota Canada goose numbers grew. To a point, measures were taken to help reduce Canada goose numbers and expand hunting opportunities.

The first early Canada goose season was held in 1999 as a regional effort to help reduce resident Canada goose numbers in North Dakota. Season dates covered the first few weeks of September, so most of the harvest took place before other subspecies of Canada geese started to migrate into the state.

At first, only a couple of counties in southeastern North Dakota were part of the early season, but the open area expanded to the entire state the next year, and the opening date was moved to mid-August in 2008. The 15th of the month has become somewhat of the standard opener, though lack of harvested crops for field hunting in some years can limit hunter interest, as can abundant mosquitoes and late-summer heat. But still, the opportunity is there for hunters who are willing to take on the elements.

Season details

2023 early Canada goose season details are:

Opening day Aug. 15 in all three zones. Closing dates are Sept. 7 in the Missouri River Zone, Sept. 15 in the Western Zone and Sept. 22 in the Eastern Zone.

Early Canada goose limits are 15 daily and 45 in possession.

Limits and shooting hours are different from the regular season, while the zone boundaries remain the same. Shooting hours for early Canada goose are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset daily.

Residents need a $5 early Canada goose license and a general game and habitat license. Also, residents 16 and older need a small game license. Nonresidents need only a $50 early Canada goose license, and the license is valid statewide without counting against the 14-day regular season license. Licenses can be purchased online by visiting the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

Harvest Information Program certification is required, and beginning Sept. 1 a federal duck stamp for hunters 16 and older is needed. Those who HIP registered to hunt the spring light goose conservation order in North Dakota do not have to register with HIP again, as it is required in each state only once per year.

Waterfowl rest areas, closed to hunting during the regular season, are open during the early season. Most land in these rest areas is private, so hunters may need permission to access them.

For additional information and regulations, hunters should refer to the Game and Fish website.

Doug Leier is a biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

