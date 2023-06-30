25 Years Ago – 1998

From the first Buggies ‘n Blues show in 1994 to the fifth annual show this year, one thing has remained the same -- through rain, Main Street construction, relocation and windstorms -- the seven car clubs and individual car owners have enthusiastically supported the show each year. This year’s event featured more than 500 cars, two musical performance stages with eight bands, along with countless other side events, including a model car show, a style show, rock ‘n' roll memorabilia show and gymnasts.

A new event, organized by Kyle Boehm, added extra fun for spectators -- drag racing at the Mandan Municipal Airport where an estimated crowd of 4,000 watched more than 100 cars race down the runway in competition. Racing enthusiasts used this opportunity to run everything from snowmobiles to legend cars to muscle machines to the rails. “We worked great as a team,” Boehm said. “I hope the community liked the show.” Local drag racing fans are hoping Saturday’s races will be a green light toward landing a facility of their own.

Temps recorded Tuesday, June 30: a high of 82 degrees; 61 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

A major building boom is underway in Mandan. According to Mandan Building Inspector and Assessor David F. Olheiser, the largest non-residential permit is for construction of the $250,000 Meadow Park Trailer Court, southside Mandan. Mrs. Caroline Lutkat is president of the corporation building the new facility. The second largest permit is for the Red Fox Restaurant, 1120 East Main St., owned by Harley Miller, Bismarck.

Brenda Bauer of Ambulance Butte School has been elected and installed as president of the Morton County Young Citizens League at the organization’s annual convention in Mandan. Other new officers are Mary K. Schmidt, Oak Coulee, vice president, and Ron Gangle, St. Anthony, secretary.

Five organ students from Mandan presented a recital under the direction of their instructor, Mrs. R.A. Unkenholz, Bismarck, at the First Presbyterian Church of Mandan. Taking part were Jane Moos, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Moos; Kay Joersz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Joersz; Cindi Morrison, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Morrison; Kathy Heisler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Heisler; and Kelley Guymer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Guymer,

Mrs. Elfreda Ziniel, a 29-year teaching veteran in the rural schools of the Huff hills, has been named the state’s Teacher of the Year by the North Dakota Education Association. At the end of May, there were 15 pupils in her one-room school in the Ambulance Butte district, where she taught first through fifth grades. Ambulance Butte, 25 miles southeast of Mandan, is one of the 70 one-room schools still operating in North Dakota.

The former Elfreda Miller was born and raised in the St. Anthony area and graduated from Mandan High School in 1937 and then borrowed $90 to enroll at Dickinson State college, working for her board and room. She received her standard certificate in 1938 and earned $60 a month during her first three years of teaching. She is currently working on her master’s degree through Mary College. Elfreda and her husband, Edward, operate a cattle ranch and do diversified farming at Huff. They have four children.

Secretariat has become the first horse in 25 years, since Citation in 1948, to win all three races, the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes, to clinch the Triple Crown. He won the Belmont Stakes by an astonishing 31 lengths and also set the fastest racing time record in all three of those races.

Temps recorded Saturday, June 30: a high of 84 degrees; 52 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

The seventh annual meeting of the Mandan Consumers Cooperative Association was held this past week at the World War Memorial Building in Mandan with several hundred members in attendance. The co-op, organized in 1940, is owned entirely by patron members of Mandan and the surrounding areas. The association currently has 250 stockholders, 200 of whom became new members during the past year. After a reading of the co-op’s financial statement and the distribution of dividends, the meeting concluded with the reelection of Theodore Hagerott, secretary, along with John A. Schauss, who will serve as members of the board of directors, together with Fritz Swanberg and Henry Seiferth, president; and LaRue Shaw, vice president, all of Mandan.

General manager of the co-op is Theodore Elhard, assisted by Carl Shea, meat department; Wenzel Cermak, locker plant; Frank Wetsch, fruit and vegetable department; and Minnie Haider and Betty Wetsch, cashiers.

Births announced this week: A daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schaner, New Salem. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Olson, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Omar Olson, Almont; to Mr. and Mrs. Emanuel Stegmiller, Flasher; and to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Volk, Glen Ullin; and to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Erhardt, Almont.

Temps recorded Wednesday, June 30: a high of 81 degrees; 46 degrees above for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“The establishment of the Red Trail Oil Company by the stockholders of the Red Trail Transfer Company was announced this week. H.A. Schmitt, formerly an agent of the Standard Oil Company at Mandan, has been selected as agent for the new business, and he and his partner, F.E. Sommerfeld of Mandan, have purchased the bulk oil tanks and supplies of the defunct Northwestern Oil and Pyramid Oil companies. The Red Trail Transfer Company has a fleet of heavy-duty trucks for inter-city and rural deliveries, has been the sole ice vending company in Mandan and has also established a large business in the sale of coal and wood.

“Peter Faeth, 16, a bottlewasher at the Mandan Beverage Company, has a charmed life. Saturday he was working in the storage room on the second floor of the building when he stepped into the open elevator shaft, falling two stories, a distance of 30 feet, to the basement. Badly frightened, he picked himself up and ran home. Other than a cut on one arm, the boy escaped without injury and was back at work the next day.

“A letter to World Champion boxer Jack Dempsey has resulted in a quick reply to Gabie and Frankie Eckroth of Mandan, the 'skeeter-weight' boxing champs of the northwest, who are proud to have received a letter from the famous champ, along with two signed photographs. The 9- and 10-year-old sons of Mr. and Mrs. Louis E. Eckroth, had written to Dempsey wishing him luck in his July 4th bout with Tommy Gibbons at Shelby, Montana. According to the champ’s letter, he was pleased at receiving their best wishes and commented on the boys’ fistic careers. 'You seem to have made great progress already, judging from the newspaper clippings that was sent to me.' The letter was signed 'With best wishes for your future success, I am…Very Sincerely Yours, Jack Dempsey, World’s Champion.'”

Temps recorded Saturday, June 30: a high of 76 degrees; 49 degrees for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, June 30, the mercury climbed to a high of 61 degrees, with 49 degrees as the day’s low.

“Mandan will not celebrate the Fourth this year but will save its resources for the state fair in September.

“A big 12-inch gun, weighing 50 tons, was seen aboard a train that went through here today. Heading for Florida and then to the war at Cuba, we presume.

“The election of directors in the Sweet Briar district passed off quietly. F. B. Kincaid was elected for three years and Gus Stark, for two years. E. Carr was re-elected treasurer.

“Dr. Coe of Portland, Oregon, a former Mandan resident, spent Saturday in this city. A host of personal friends kept the doctor busy the entire day and a good portion of the night, shaking hands and recalling stirring times and jokes of the past. His friends regretted his early departure for the west coast.

“Michael Lang has accompanied Dr. Coe to Portland, Oregon, where he will enter the doctor’s sanitarium for the purpose of receiving treatment.

“W.B. Haight has purchased the hardware establishment, in the east end of town, from J.A. McDougal.

“If you want any information about catching fish, all you have to do is ask the following gentlemen: Andrew Thorberg, John Theis or P.B. Wickham. They went out to a place last week where Mr. Thorberg said that all you had to do was to throw out your line and pull it in again for one big fish after another. And they did… but didn’t get a bite. Wickham claims, however, that Andy did catch two suckers- Theis and himself.”