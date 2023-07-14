Editor’s note: Diane Boit’s column will return at the end of September.

25 Years Ago – 1998

For many years, on the Sunday before Memorial Day, volunteers from the New Salem American Legion Post 91 would put up hundreds of white crosses on the lawn by the city’s auditorium on Main Street to honor deceased local veterans. The recognition was short lived, however, as the crosses were removed the day after Memorial Day. With Legion membership in decline and with the post still having a good-sized amount in the treasury, New Salem’s legionnaires voted to build a permanent memorial to give local veterans, both living and dead, daily recognition, including those in the Reserves and in the National Guard.

“More than 600 names have been gathered for the memorial, including three from the Civil War and one from the Spanish-American War,” said Post 91 commander Erwin Holle, “and there’s room for 1,700 names.”

According to Al Bumann, a Korean War vet who led the building committee, “We got the idea from seeing the impressive memorial in Carson, and the membership agreed, ‘let’s put our treasury funds to work.’” Materials used came from the small towns many veterans call home. Hebron brick, local lumber and cement completed the $15,000 structure. “The final cost was twice the estimate,” said Bauman, “but we couldn’t have spent the money more wisely.”

More than 400 people attended the memorial’s dedication on this year’s Memorial Day at New Salem, including Carl Reidel, a 103-year-old veteran from World War I.

Temps recorded Tuesday, July 14: a high of 93 degrees; 65 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Thirteen girls from St. Gertrude’s High School near Raleigh have painted the outside of the new A & B Pizza home at the corner of West Main St. and 4th Ave. N.W. The paint project was part of the girls’ effort to raise funds for the school’s athletic program. Rev. Kenneth Wald, priest at St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church, supervised the girls who were joined in the paint party by several St. Gertrude’s boys. According to Clint Barth, manager at A & B Pizza, the firm will provide uniforms for the school’s boys and girls basketball teams as a result of their painting work. A & B was originally located in Bismarck.

Other new Mandan businesses opening this spring are: Ditch Witch, managed by Jim and Maggie Thilmony; the Gentry Shoppe, operated by John Gerding; the Men’s Mart, owned by Richard Baron, Judy’s Hallmark & Gifts store, operated by Mr. and Mrs. George Dinyer, and the Fabrific Center, managed by Mrs. Richard Hilfer; and the Red Fox Restaurant, managed by Kenneth Kroll.

Mandan native Mrs. Lucas Koch has been named manager of the new Handi Shop in Mandan. Born and raised in Mandan, Mrs. Koch was with the Mandan Drug Company for 10 years. Her husband is a maintenance supervisor with the Mandan Hospital. The shop, the first of its kind in the state, offers a variety of handicrafts on consignment from senior citizens and handicapped residents from the surrounding 10 counties.

Gay Berreth, Mandan, recently landed a 5-pound, 13-ounce catfish from the Sweetbriar Dam, earning him $250. The fish was caught with morsels of beef liver. The state stocked 42 of the “whisker-mouths” into the dam in May, with four being tagged, each valued at $250. This week’s whopper catchers on the Missouri River include: Magdalene Ressler, St. Anthony, a 17-pound catfish; and Mark Goldmann, Mandan, a 4-pound largemouth bass.

Funeral services were held for Walter Stark, 90, a member of the local Salvation Army for over 50 years and a longtime Christmas bell ringer in Mandan. He was the son of pioneers, Dr. and Mrs. George A. Stark, who moved from Glen Ullin to Mandan in 1898. Survivors include a sister, Mrs. William (Elsie) Martin, New York City, and two brothers, James of Mandan, and Dawson, Jacksonville, Fla. Burial was at the Union Cemetery.

Temps recorded Saturday, July 14: a high of 77 degrees; 47 for the low. The month’s high was 109, set on July 11.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Gaylord W. Williams, manager of Vantine Paint and Glass Co., has been elected president of the Mandan Lions Club. Other officers are Dr. C.A. Henderson, A.F. Erbele and Dan O’Neil, first, second and third vice president; I.T. Larson, treasurer; and Wm. McClelland, secretary.

Ann Keller was elected president of the Mandan Lady KCs at an appreciation dinner served by the Knights of Columbus councils. Elected secretary- treasurer was Katie Huber. Winners at cards were Bridge, Mrs. William Helt, Mrs. Ralph Klug; Pinochle, Mrs. Steve Gratz, Mrs. Adam Gratz; Canasta, Eva Karls, Mrs. George Pfau.

As a result of a report made by State Fire Marshall H.R. Handtmann regarding fire hazards in the Mandan Rest Home at 206 E. Main St., the state welfare board has taken action to cancel the home’s license. Handtman said if a fire should break out, it would be nearly impossible to rescue patients on the upper floors and it would be close to suicide to send firemen into the building to make a rescue attempt. Of the more than 40 elderly and disabled people at the home, only seven are from Morton County. The local welfare board was given 10 days to make other arrangements for the rest home occupants. It was also noted that The Old People’s Home on the corner of First Street and Collins Ave. have made considerable improvements and will keep its license and will be able to continue operation with regular inspections.

The results of the recent city election at New Salem are as follows: A.S. Meier, treasurer, receiving 114 votes; William Poepke, police magistrate, and W.M. Clendenen, justice of the peace, each with 108 votes. Elected as new aldermen were: R.O. Schmidt, W.A. Kuebler and Wilbur Klusmann.

Births announced this week: Daughters, to Mr. and Mrs. James Bryne, to Mr. and Mrs. William Pope, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Roger Spielman, Flasher. Sons, to Mr. and Mrs. A.G. Ferderer, to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Schwartz, Mandan; to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Roethlisberger, Huff; to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Steckler, St. Anthony.

Temps recorded Wednesday, July 14: a high of 83 degrees; 63 for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“H.K. Jensen, past Exalted Ruler of Mandan Elks Lodge 1252, has been chosen the State President of the North Dakota Elks Association at the annual convention held at Devils Lake. Mandan was further honored by being chosen as the site of the 1924 convention. More than 75 delegates, including Exalted Rulers, secretaries and other representatives of the various lodges of the state attended the session.

“Henry R. Handtmann, acting commander of Mandan’s Gilbert S. Furness Post No. 40 of the American Legion for the past two months, has been elected as Post Commander, succeeding Walton G. Black who resigned following his appointment to the office of State Engineer and secretary of the State Highway Commission in Bismarck. Commander Handtmann is an overseas man, having enlisted in Company I, Second North Dakota, and served in France and Germany with the 182nd Field ambulance company.

Temps recorded Saturday, July 14: a high of 81 degrees; 66 for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, July 14, the mercury climbed to a high of 87 degrees, with 66 degrees as the day’s low.

“A main attraction this week was the contortion act of a local jackass and its rider, the former winning the prize, while the latter remained on the field to regain his breath, after the former disappeared over the horizon.

“A young Indian was in town Tuesday, wearing a coat that attracted a great deal of attention on account of its decorations. These consisted of several hundred elk teeth, the value of which is estimated at a dollar apiece. At that ratio, the garment was worth about $200.

“A crowd of people went to the Heart River on Wednesday to pick cherries and, from the looks of their baskets in the evening, one would think there was an orchard out there.

“It’s reported that William Starck Jr., of New Salem, was killed in the attack upon Santiago, Cuba, on July 2. It’s the first wartime death from our area. Battle details are not available, except it being a victory for the U.S.

“Died: James, aged 10 years, the youngest son of Mrs. Mary McBratney, of bronchitis, at the home of his mother, on Custer Flats. His mourners include his widowed mother, one brother and three sisters. Funeral services were held at the Catholic church, and the remains interred in the Catholic cemetery.”