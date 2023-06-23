25 Years Ago – 1998

Postmaster Shirley Wild has retired after serving 15 years in Mandan, managing 27 employees and five postal departments. Her postal career began at Grand Forks in 1965; she succeeded Donald Hertz as postmaster in 1983. Mandan’s new postmaster is Douglas Merkel, customer service supervisor at the Bismarck post office.

Funeral services were held for James E. Noonan, 77, former president of the First National Bank in Mandan. The son of Irish immigrants was born and raised in Noonan, North Dakota. He attended college before serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II and marrying Marion Amundson of Fargo in 1943. After the war, he worked for the ND State University Extension Service at Bowman before transferring to Morton County as the county’s ag extension agent. In 1960 he worked at the First National Bank in Mandan, becoming its president in 1972. Survivors include his wife, two sons, one daughter and their families. Burial was at the ND Veterans Cemetery.

Temps recorded Tuesday, June 23: a high of 75 degrees; 60 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Mandan Presbyterians held a “John Gould Day” to honor a remarkable man with a beautiful bass voice who has been a member of the church and its choir for nearly 50 years. Music has played an important role in Gould’s life since arriving in 1924 with ongoing active memberships in the Plainsmen and the Nordic Choirs. On behalf of church members, a cash gift was presented to Gould by choir director, William F. McClelland.

Mandan’s Knights of Columbus Council 2760 held this year’s annual recognition banquet jointly with KC Council 6186 to honor members contributing outstanding service for their respective councils and churches. Joseph Stegmiller was named Knight of the Year by KC Council 2760; Henry Schlosser was named Knight of the Year and Mrs. George Eckroth was honored as Mother of the Year, both by Council 6186. Ronald Heinz, Grand Knight, presented certificates and plaques to the honorees.

Students living at the Bismarck Half-Way House are helping the Mandan Jaycees rush the completion of repairs to the old rodeo grounds grandstand in southside Mandan, for the upcoming three-day Fourth of July celebration, beginning July 2. William Engelter Jr. is general chairman of the repairs work. In addition to the reconstruction of the major portion of the grandstand, bleachers are being installed between the grandstand and the fence where a portion of the original structure was removed.

Temps recorded Saturday, June 23: a high of 88 degrees; 44 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

The first work on the repairing and widening of Mandan’s Main Street began last week with the removal of the old light poles. Weather permitting, Main Street should be open for regular traffic within 60 days.

Mandan clocks were moved to daylight saving time this past week as the result of a city-wide election at which 818 “yes” votes were registered against 653 no’s. Daylight saving will now be adopted each summer from May 15 to Sept. 15. The time change campaign was sponsored by the Junior Chamber of Commerce.

A resolution passed by the city commission in 1946 had switched Mandan from Mountain to Central Standard Time. However, a petition sign by 500 residents, along with objections received by the Burlington Northern Railroad, whose Mountain time schedule begins at Mandan, resulted in the city commission retracting its resolution and ordering a city-wide election to let voters settle the controversy.

Mary Kathryn George, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest George, Mandan, has been elected lieutenant governor of Girls State during its second annual North Dakota Girls State convention at Jamestown. Last year, Mandan’s Patricia West, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence West, became the first governor of Girls State.

Five Morton County students graduated from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, on June 11. Four of the graduates are from Mandan: Yvonne Madsen, Mary Jane Pierce, Wilma McDonald and Clarence J. Knoll. The fifth graduate was Ronald Fett, Judson.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. George Hoffman, St. Anthony; to Mr. and Mrs. George Ferderer and to Mr. and Mrs. Roy B. Koch, all of Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Nagel, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Peters, Glen Ullin; and to Mr. and Mrs. Bevan Shaw, Mandan.

Temps recorded Wednesday, June 23: a high of 75 degrees; 55 degrees for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“After several months of advertising a ‘Ford Day’ celebration in Mandan, businessmen were astonished to see the record number of people and Fords arriving in the city to compete for the numerous prizes offered by merchants.

By noon Thursday, more than 500 out of town Fords had crammed into the city, keeping the three registration clerks at Western Auto swamped with work. The afternoon parade featured 142 Fords; there wasn’t a parking spot to be found on Main Street. The following is a partial list of the prizes awarded to Ford drivers.

“The Ford coming the longest distance—a sedan of L.H. Bear, former principal of Mandan High School. He and his wife, the former Katherine Key of Mandan, left their home at Twin Falls, Idaho, traveling night and day for nine days, to reach Mandan by Ford Day. They received a $25 certificate from Western Auto.

“The largest load of people arriving in a Ford—Frank Shemek who drove 22 miles with eight people packed into his car; he received a $14 clock donated by Alfred Johnson Jewelry.

“The driver of the oldest Ford—Charles McGeon of Mott; his 1910 Ford resulted in a case of fruit from the Missouri Valley Grocery Co.

“The tallest man in a Ford at 6 foot 4 inches—R. Teppo, Mandan; received a $7 shaving kit at Taylor Drug.

“The shortest man in a Ford at 5 foot, 2 inches—Anton Zenn of Schmidt; he received $5 for an insurance policy offered by G.K. Olson.

“The most dilapidated, noisiest Ford—Jake Siegel, Harmon; received a $10 meal at the New Palace Café.

“Bringing a load of wheat in a Ford truck—Joe Weber, St. Anthony; received a sack of flour from the Russell Miller Milling Company.

“By nightfall, several hundred couples attended one of two big dances—on the Main Street pavement or at the new Heart River pavilion at Chautauqua Park.

The large cake from the Perfection Baking Company, also a Ford Day prize, was awarded to the oldest couple in a waltz contest, City Commissioner and Mrs. Nels H. Romer.”

Temps recorded Saturday, June 23: a high of 79 degrees; 57 degrees for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, June 23, the mercury climbed to a high of 94 degrees, with 67 degrees as the day’s low.

“A Great Victory!

“The Mandan Hose Co. No. 2, accompanied by others who attended the state firemen’s tournament, returned by train this morning from Casselton where the Mandan firemen were once again victorious in every contest except one. And the boys brought home the great trophy of the tournament — the brand new hose cart. It is a Waterous hose cart of handsome make and finish and an elegant piece of mechanical construction.

“The Mandan company has been the racing winner for the past 2 consecutive years, and the contest this time was watched with great interest because if Mandan won this year, the trophy was hers! And she did WIN! And, hence, there is great rejoicing among the firemen and the citizens in Mandan. The cart is now the permanent property of Hose Company No. 2.

“The company returned to Mandan a little after 6 o’clock, this morning. Even at that hour, quite a number were at the depot to congratulate the boys on their victory. The band was also present and played “See the Conquering Hero Comes,” leading the company as they marched down Main Street, drawing their prized cart.

“The champion ‘boys’ also displayed special badges on the front of their uniforms which were widely admired by the crowd. Each badge read: ‘Dewey got Manilla; We got the Cart!’

“It certainly was a ‘red letter’ day for Mandan.”