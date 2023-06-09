25 Years Ago – 1998

Arvid Morken, owner of Hirsch Florist Inc. of Mandan, has been named the 1998 Bismarck-Mandan Small Business Person of the Year at a recent recognition event. Morken purchased Hirsch Florist in 1987, when the staff included two part-time designers and a part-time driver. The staff has now grown to four full-time and five part-time employees. Morken is also a member of the Mandan Kiwanis and a past board member of Charles Hall Youth Services. For the past 19 years, he has visited weekly with 15 to 22 men at the penitentiary, helping them to build self-worth and spiritual renewal. His name will be submitted to this fall’s state conference of the Small Business Administration as the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce’s nominee for the state award.

Visitors to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, south of Mandan, will see changes at the park’s new southside entrance where the staff is finishing work on a new ticketing booth, just off the Highway 1806 bypass which now goes around the west side of the park. Last summer, a section of the old highway, winding from north to south through the park, was shut down due to extensive cracks in the pavement, including one with a vertical drop of five feet.

Temps recorded Tuesday, June 9: a high of 59 degrees; 50 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Three Boy Scouts of Troop 53 received the prestigious Eagle award at a Court of Honor held at Mandan’s First United Methodist Church. Recipients were Jim Thilmony, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Thilmony, and Ronald and Randy Tetzloff, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Ruben Tetzloff. H.G. Vander Vorst was chairman of the Court of Honor. Scoutmaster G. J. Olslund was also given a standing ovation for his service with Troop 53.

Greg Gallagher has been named president of the Mandan High School Student Council for 1973-74. Serving as vice president is Bill Zander. Senior officers for 1973-74 are Cal Kopp, Terry Porter, Debbie Kesler, John Palenberg and Kathy Heisler.

Harry H. Steckler, formerly of Huff, has been named “Deputy Sheriff of the Year” by the Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff’s office. Steckler, son of Mrs. Frances Steckler of Huff, has been with the sheriff’s office since 1968, following 20 years’ service in the Navy. He and his family reside in Goodyear, Arizona.

A pinning ceremony and reception for Mandan Hospital “Candy Stripers” were held at the First Lutheran Church with parents and friends of the girls as guests. Mrs. Don (Jan) Carlsen, nursing instructor, presented pins to 11 girls who had completed 50 hours of floor work at the Mandan Hospital. Recipients were Vicki Schulley, Cindy McCann, Roberta Marthaller, Cindy Misner, Cindy Serr, Brenda Reich, Nancy Woodwick, Debbie Brooks, Brenda Anderson, Mary Kay Renner and Mary Paul. Reception assistant was Nicki Carlsen.

Although intending to stay only a short time to fill in for a sick employee, Mrs. Miles Rolfe, Mandan, ended up devoting “29 years of dedicated service to the Mandan Hospital.” So reads the engraving on the back of a silver serving tray presented by administrator, Marvin A. Bloom, at a tea given in her honor. Born in Staples, Minn., Rolfe grew up on a farm near Bowden and later moved to Mandan. She has been a bookkeeper, a stenographer, a student at Valley City State College and Bismarck Business College, a teacher at a country school in Kidder County and finally, a cook in the dietary department at the Mandan Hospital. Through all this, she also married Miles Rolfe and raised five boys and one girl.

Temps recorded Saturday, June 9: a high of 88 degrees; 55 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

The newest addition to Mandan in the department store line is The People’s Department store at 220 West Main. The former Sullivan’s store was purchased by Gordon Savran, president of the People’s Dept. store in Bismarck during the fall of 1947. During their three-day Grand Opening, customers registered to win a 32-piece set of dinnerware. The lucky winners drawn were Mrs. Emil H. Kautzman of Judson, Mrs. Anton Leingang, St. Anthony, and Mrs. Matt Schmidt, Flasher.

Mrs. M.J. McFerran has been installed as president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 707 Auxiliary for the coming year. Other new officers are Mrs. Steve Kidd and Mrs. Richard Voight, senior and junior vice presidents, respectively; Mrs. L.J. Hughes, treasurer; and Mrs. E.P. Needham, secretary.

Earle Miller, manager of the local Gambles store, has left for Pierre, South Dakota, where he will be managing another Gambles store. Succeeding him here will be Leo Schwehr who comes to Mandan from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Mandan Aerie No. 2451, Fraternal Order of Eagles, has elected John Porter as their new president, succeeding Ralph Gludt. Other officers are Dodd Sempson, vice president; W.C. Rowe, treasurer; and Don Hertz, chaplain.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Crowley, Hebron; and to Mr. and Mrs. Alosius Bauer, Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Berger, to Mr. and Mrs. Pete Kopp, to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Friedt, to Mr. and Mrs. John P. Leingang and to Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Ayers, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Wednesday, June 9: a high of 92 degrees; 60 degrees for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“In what was probably the only election ever held in the city of Mandan in which the single candidate received every ballot cast, J.I. Rovig of the Rovig-Skjod Hardware company was this week re-elected to his position on the city board of education by a vote of 37-0. The vote was extremely light, as he had no opposition.

“Jumping a fraction of a minute before the N.P. North Coast Limited train struck his car was the narrow margin by which William Krueger of Hebron escaped death. Krueger was unable to see the oncoming train due to a string of boxcars on a siding at a crossing east of the city, and his car was directly on the tracks before he saw the train barreling towards him. He quickly flung himself from the seat but was struck and injured by flying debris of the wreckage when the locomotive cut the rear half of his automobile into kindling and flung the front half many yards over the countryside. Krueger is grateful to have escaped death with minor cuts and bruises.

“Complaints have been filed with the city police department, says Chief Nick Knoll, that young men, boys, and on occasion, girls, have been bathing in the Heart River at points between the city park and the hospital bend, dressed in nature’s bathing suit only. The police department calls attention to the city ordinance requiring bathers of any sex, any age, to wear bathing suits. Arrests will be made if the practice is not stopped.”

Temps recorded Saturday, June 9: a high of 64 degrees; 56 degrees for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, June 9, the mercury climbed to a high of 73 degrees, with 49 degrees as the day’s low.

“Dr. W.E. Brown of New Salem, county physician, was in the city today and went out to Little Heart to visit the families of Messrs. Slinger, Helbling, Shaw and others who are afflicted with diphtheria.

“Dr. George Stark has purchased the Turnbull residence on Dilworth Avenue (3rd Ave. NW), currently occupied by Mrs. Otto Beaudoin, and will shortly move his family from Glen Ullin.

“Deputy sheriff John McDonald returned Tuesday from Jamestown where he escorted the potential train wrecker, Paul Peters, who was recently adjudged insane by the local board. A month ago, Peters was caught placing iron bars across the railroad tracks, west of town, in hopes of seeing a spectacular train wreck.

“Two teams of horses and wagons, along with families numbering eleven, passed through Mandan this week from Livingston, Montana, enroute for LaMoure county. The owners claim the railroad company wanted $245 for carrying them to that destination, and they decided to save their money and make the trip by themselves.

“Mr. Heinrich, who has been guilty of disturbing the peaceful serenity of his domestic relations, was arrested and arraigned before Squire Packard who bound him over in the sum of $200, and, now in default, he’s been languishing in the 'Bastille,' meditating upon the uncertainties of life.

“Dean Collins cordially invites all Catholics, good, bad and indifferent, to attend the series of revival services at St. Joseph church, beginning tomorrow. There will be four separate services each day with sermons in English, German, and French. He will be assisted by Father Vincent of Devils Lake.”