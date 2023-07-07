25 Years Ago – 1998

Steven Nardello has been chosen as Mandan’s new fire chief, effective July 6, succeeding Pete Gartner who has served a total of 58 years in fire service, with 27 years at Mandan, directing a 29-man force, including 23 volunteers. Nardello is currently a battalion chief with the Voorhees Fire District in Voorhees, New Jersey, a city of 25,000 residents. He was offered $52,500 annual salary, plus $3,000 in moving expenses.

Pete Gartner became Mandan’s fire chief in 1971, succeeding Frank J. Lockbeam, after serving as full-time head of the fire prevention bureau in Dickinson for three years. He is a native of the New England area and was a volunteer fireman while still in high school. At the onset of World War II, Gartner enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, becoming a member of their first firefighting crews; he returned to Dickinson in 1946.

Rural Fire District Chief John Bullinger has announced the addition of a fire truck, valued at $7,000 and donated by seven local manufacturing business owners- Northern Border Pipeline, Hedahl’s Inc., Cenex, Zora, Inc., Mandan Veterinary Clinic, Bismarck State College, Mike Gartner and the firemen. The truck is the department’s fifth operating grass unit and a crucial addition, with the advent of the grass fire fighting season. The rural fire district is comprised of 40 volunteers and operates on taxes and donations.

Temps recorded Tuesday, July 7: a high of 86 degrees; 60 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Mary Kay Schmautz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Schmautz, Mandan, was named the 1973 North Dakota High School Rodeo Queen at the state finals held in Medora. She is a senior at Mandan High School and will represent North Dakota at the national finals to be held in Ogden, Utah. Queen Mary Kay was crowned by the outgoing queen, Pat Carlson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Carlson, Bismarck. Miss Carlson left Medora with the All-Around Cowgirl Saddle, after accumulating top total points in a variety of events.

The Mandan High School Rodeo Club captured the runner-up trophy with 751 points, behind Bowman High School, at the ND High School Rodeo contest. Three Mandan team members qualified to compete in the national contest: Freddie Berger, in saddle bronc and bull riding; Mary Schmautz, goat tying; and Arnold Voigt, steer wrestling and calf roping. Other team members, coached by Tom Stockbridge, Mandan, are: Rebecca Voigt, Jolene Berger, LaMar Meyers and Marcie Lang.

Temps recorded Saturday, July 7: a high of 84 degrees; 52 for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

A torn up Main Street and a blistering hot sun failed to affect the color and length of this year’s rodeo parade, which traveled down First Street and back on Second Street. Led by the colors carried by Leo J. Cremer, rodeo producer; Frank Wetzstein, representing the Rodeo Association, and Mandan Mayor C. G. Byerly, the two-hour long parade strung out for many blocks. The three men were followed by the midget baton twirlers in white, the rifle drill team in red and the Elks band, in purple and white uniforms, led by Arnold Larson. A variety of colorful floats were also seen, along with trick riders in sparkling costumes atop beautiful horses; members of the local horse clubs; Shetland ponies; boys on bicycles; gaily decorated fire trucks; the Forty and Eight boxcar of the American Legion and an elaborate float by the Connolly Chevrolet Co. Rodeo clown George Mills, riding his donkey, also kept the crowd laughing while looping in and out of the long line of parade entries.

A high nuptial Mass was held on Wednesday, morning, June 30, at St. Joseph’s church, uniting in marriage, Miss Kathline Ciavarella, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Ciavarella, Mandan, and Adam Barnhardt, son of Mr. and Mr. and Mrs. Casper Erhardt, Center. Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Dorothy Ciavarella; bridesmaids were Cecelia Ciavarella, sister of the bride, and Veronica Erhardt, stepsister of the groom. Mava Ciavarella, niece of the bride, was flower girl. The groom was attended by Ralph Weber, St. Anthony; ushers were Leonard Fracassi and Mike Himmelspach, both of Mandan. Kenny Ciavarella, brother of the bride, was ringbearer. A wedding dinner and supper were served at the Mandan Municipal Clubhouse. A large crowd also attended the evening’s dance at the World War Memorial building; music was provided by Otto Dahn’s orchestra.

This week’s births: A daughter, to the Herman Bornhoefts, Flasher; a son, to the Gilbert Kullers, Mandan.

Temps recorded Wednesday, July 7: a high of 98 degrees; 67 for the low. A record 104 degrees was set July 6.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“During the first week of July, Mandan was decorated in colorful holiday attire, with literally hundreds and thousands of flags and pennants flying in the breeze over Main Street, crossing the street from one ornamental light post to another. Bunting rosettes were seen on every store front, transforming the city’s streets into a veritable maze of national red, white and blue colors. Mandan was also host to the greatest crowd ever assembled at any one place or show in western North Dakota, with total ticket sales estimated at $17,000 for the July 2, 3 and 4 ;"Round-Up" celebration, attended by an estimated 30,000 people at the fairgrounds. The visitors included cars from 35 states in the Union and from every county in the state.

“Bill McCarty, arena director, sponsored a banquet at the Lewis & Clark hotel’s dining room where city and rodeo officials, along with a lively crowd of 40 prize-winning cowboys and their friends, were honored with a meal of fried chicken, potato salad and beans. Several speeches began with L.H. Connolly, general chairman of the “Round-Up,” who expressed his appreciation to the rodeo committee for producing an outstanding show, featuring more than 100 cowboys from throughout the Midwest. “The ‘boys’ were tough riders and did not disappoint the spectators at the fairgrounds,” he said. (The ‘boys’ responded with ear-splitting cowboy yells!)

“Other speakers included Jim Daly of Miles City, winner of the bulldogging event, who “denied” reports that he had been killed, after being hospitalized with injuries; Don Stevenson, pioneer rancher, who praised the Mandan’s hospitality (his son, Neil, won first prize at saddle riding of “buckers,”) and George Defender, Sioux Indian from Shields, who rode everything on four legs, including bulls, horses and buffalo. He was awarded a belt with silver plate and mountings, inscribed “Best All-Around Cowboy. Mandan Round-Up, 1923.”

“The Mandan Rodeo came in for its share of publicity, with Minneapolis as the target set by John Sakariassen and Eric Loven, who traveled there to attend the wedding of their good friend, C.J. Baumann of Mandan and his bride, Miss Wilma Yost, daughter of a prominent Minneapolis family. The two men attended the ceremony and reception garbed in full cowboy attire, including hat and neckerchief, chaps, boots and spurs, along with six shooters at their sides. Mr. Baumann is the assistant manager of the Russell Miller Milling Company at Mandan. The nuptials were given considerable attention by the society editors of the Twin City’s newspapers.

“News from Shelby, Montana, July 5: Jack Dempsey retains his world champion boxing title, defeating Tom Gibbons, in 15 “hot” rounds on July 4th. A return match is promised. In the meantime, Shelby citizens are counting their losses of nearly $90,000 as, just before the fight began, several thousand people, apparently averse to paying the $20 admission prices, crashed through the fence surrounding the arena and swelled the attendance at the outdoor bout to 25,000. However, their presence did not show in the gate receipts.”

Temps recorded Saturday, July 7: a high of 93 degrees; 69 for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, July 7, the mercury climbed to a high of 77 degrees, following 53 degrees as the day’s low.

“The streets of Mandan were very quiet during the Fourth, as many chose to celebrate the day at New Salem, Glen Ullin and Bismarck. However, the glorious news received that day was sufficient to make everyone happy and contented. The destruction of the Spanish fleet was the source of general rejoicing.

“During the afternoon of the Fourth at New Salem, area people enjoyed a ballgame with Mandan as the host team. During the first three innings, it was very close. However, after the fourth inning, New Salem took the lead and kept it, the final score being 42 to 11. The winner’s purse was $20. The New Salem boys also wore their new uniforms, using red, white and blue stripes. Undoubtedly, that ensured their victory.

“Quite a number of old soldiers from this city spent the Fourth at M. Whitmer’s place at Square Butte, where army life memories were the order of the day. The “boys” lived over again the stirring times of 1865.”