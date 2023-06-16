25 Years Ago – 1998

The 1998 North Dakota Driver Teacher of the Year Award has been presented to David Mellen of Mandan High School. Mellen has taught driver education for many years at MHS and surrounding communities. The award was presented during the 27th annual ND Driver and Traffic Safety Education Conference held in Mandan.

Despite what her students may think, first grade teacher Marion Thiel didn’t arrive for her first day of teaching in a horse-drawn buggy, but that’s the way she left, after 33 years in the classroom at Custer School. Her retirement was marked by a luncheon in her honor and a surprise buggy ride at the end of the final day at school. Mrs. Thiel and her husband, Dewayne, paraded into retirement, trotting past the cheering crowd of students and staff. The buggy ride was sponsored by the Custer PTO, with assistance from physical education teacher Joan Morton, who owns the buggy, and horse owner, Marylu Weber.

After 28 years as Mandan Junior High’s school secretary, Julie Leingang also retired this spring. “I originally planned on working for only 10 years,” she said with a smile. Flowers and cards decorated her office during the last week of school, as members of the faculty, staff and student body stopped by to say goodbye.

Celebrations seemed to last the entire month of May for Principal Herman Schafer of the Lewis and Clark Elementary School who retired after 40 years in education. During a school assembly, the student body and staff paid a special tribute by singing “Mr. Schafer, We Hate To See You Go” to the tune of “Oh Suzanna” before presenting personal awards to him. Schafer, who had repeatedly stated, “I know I’ll have to carry a bigger hanky during those last few days,” was then presented a large white hanky by Superintendent Kent Hjelmstad and school counselor Virginia Kerzman.

Temps recorded Tuesday, June 16: a high of 75 degrees; 47 for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

Rose Leingang, 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Leingang of Flasher, was crowned the 1973 Morton County Dairy Princess last weekend, in competition with 18 other contestants, all daughters of dairy farmers. Rose was crowned by the retiring princess, Connie Hoerauf of Hebron, and was sponsored by the Flasher Homemakers Club.

Sixteen boys, representing Mandan, are attending the ND Boys State convention on the campus of the North Dakota State University in Fargo, featuring former Olympic star Jesse Owens as the main speaker of the week. Owens won four gold medals during the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, Germany, challenging the Nazi competitors. He told the assembly that Boys State delegates will also need to put forward an extra effort to successfully assume future leadership in society. “You happen to be the greatest commodity that this country has,” he said.

Temps recorded Saturday, June 16: a high of 73 degrees; 45 for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

A large crowd, estimated at 500, stood in a hot, dusty wind on a bluff about 100 feet above the Heart River, 20 miles south of Glen Ullin, and watched as Gov. Fred Aandahl turned a couple of shovelfuls of dirt, to officially begin work on the future Heart Butte Dam. As he stepped away, the big earth-moving machines, lined up quietly during the speaking program, fired up their motors to begin their work. Slated for completion in the fall of 1950, the Heart Butte Dam will hold enough water to irrigate more than 13,000 acres.

Mrs. E.D. Tostevin has been named as First Lady of the Year in Mandan as the result of a widespread campaign sponsored by the Beta Sigma Phi, international business and professional women’s sorority. Members of the local Xi chapter are hosting a recognition tea, honoring Mrs. Tostevin, on Sunday afternoon at the dining room of the Lewis & Clark Hotel. Mrs. Tostevin’s civic accomplishments include being president of the Mandan Girl Scout Council, her work as Regent of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, chairman of the annual Red Cross drive in Morton County and a volunteer substitute teacher.

Word has been received from Berlin, Germany, of the sudden death of Father Edward J. Flanagan, 61, known as the father of Boys Town, established in 1917 near Omaha, Nebraska. He had been inspecting facilities in Germany for homeless and orphaned youth when he suffered a fatal heart attack. Father Flanagan and a group of his boys appeared in Mandan 25 years ago as part of a 1923 fundraising tour in the Midwestern states.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Louis Tokach, St. Anthony; to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Gietzen, Glen Ullin; and to Mr. and Mrs. John Eckroth, Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. David Welk, to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Kuehl, to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Schlosser, and to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Nelson, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Wednesday, June 16: a high of 69 degrees; 55 degrees for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“Two audiences, taxing the capacity of the Palace Theater last night, applauded the efforts of Father Flanagan and his boys from Overlook Farm at Omaha, Nebraska, who are on a tour of the middle west to raise money to erase the indebtedness of the “boys’ home” and to raise additional funds to increase its capacity. Admission was free as all the expenses of Fr. Flanagan and his boys were shared by the Rotary, Elks, Knights of Columbus and the Masons. The youngsters made up in pep for what they may have lacked in musical education but laid a foundation for Father Flanagan’s appeal for funds at the conclusion of the program.

“After checking the registration book, Henry L. Dahners, owner of The Music Shop, believes nearly 2,000 people visited his new store located in the Lewis & Clark building during its grand opening weekend. The Music Shop was launched four years ago, in a corner section of the Nigey Hotel. Afternoon entertainment was provided by the Mandan orchestra, while the municipal band played a variety of music during the evening hours. Alfred Hermanson of Mandan won the chest of silverware, in a drawing of registration cards.

“Joseph Bergeim, principal of the Mandan High School for the past four years and director of the Mandan Municipal Band, has accepted the position of principal of the high school at South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. David Lindgren, who has been on the faculty for two years in charge of the manual training and other classes, has been elected principal to succeed Mr. Bergeim.

“Fifty years ago, a small engine, pushing ahead of it a few flat cars, steamed into the village of Bismarck on the Northern Pacific Railroad. In honor of the anniversary of arrival of that first train, members of the Bismarck Rotary Club met the North Coast Limited train at noon and presented carnations to each of the passengers and members of the crew.”

Temps recorded Saturday, June 16: a high of 88 degrees; 64 degrees for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, June 16, the mercury climbed to a high of 91 degrees, with 57 degrees as the day’s low.

“The round house will soon be fitted with paved floors, instead of planks. Several carloads of paving bricks from Des Moines, Iowa, have been unloaded this week for that purpose.

“Mr. O.H. Killand spent last Sunday in Valley City. He says it is an ideal place for a single man to visit, as the Volunteer Company there took nearly every available man in town. As a result, men are at a premium.

“Mr. Smith, the new bandmaster, has arrived in the city and is acquainting himself with his new duties and his new business as a photographer. The band will undergo, in a few days, a reorganization and election of officers.

“Dr. George Stark has removed his family from Glen Ullin, and they are now comfortably domiciled in their new home on Dilworth Avenue (3rd Ave. NW).

“Father Ambrosia of Glen Ullin was arrested this week for whipping one of the pupils of his school. He plead guilty and paid a fine of $75.

“The fire department has saved up $250 and, as the city council made a donation of $150 Monday night, there is now in the treasury about $400, a sufficient sum to pay the team’s expenses to the state firemen’s tournament at Casselton where it is confidently expected that Mandan’s team, which will enter the contest for the third year, will win the hose contest once more and carry off the prize of a brand new hose cart for good.”