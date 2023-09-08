Fall is the season that extends from late September to late December. Fall is proof that change is beautiful. It is viewed as a season of decline where leaves fall, insects fall silent, animals prepare for hibernation and many plants die off. It is a harvest season that pursues earthy flavors and hearty foods. It is a season of thankfulness that seeks humility in the wake of a bountiful harvest. The following are common things associated with the fall season: acorns, apple cobbler/apple crisp, apple pie, hot cider, autumn smells (e.g. crisp leaves and dry air), bonfires, roasted marshmallows, caramel, corn mazes, food festivals, autumn colors (earthy colors of fall foliage), crunchy leaves, autumn walks, bobbing for apples, brown sugar, carving pumpkins, cinnamon, farmer’s markets, raking leaves, roasting pumpkin seeds, scarecrows, shorter days (daylight), tailgate parties/football, pumpkins/pumpkin pie, squash, sweater weather, Oktoberfest and Thanksgiving.

Fall means apples, pumpkins and everything you can make out of them, plus comfort dishes and warm drinks! Chili, stews, soups, shepherd's pie and pumpkin spice everything are some of our fall favorite foods that make the season a culinary delight. Fall foods feel cozier than wool socks, they’re warmer than hugs, they warm our body and soothe our soul. Unfortunately, fall comfort foods tend to be bad news for your waistline. Trouble can arise if you’re regularly going in on these autumnal treats. Most of them are calorically dense comfort foods that can lead to weight gain and other health concerns. Fall comfort foods are made to fill you up, keep you warm and add some meat to your bones. They’re rich and delicious, and certainly dense. Don’t worry! When it comes to enjoying the flavors of fall, there are ways to treat yourself without the extra calories. Check out the recipe below that will allow you to have your (healthier) pie and eat it too!