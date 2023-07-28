The Mandan City Commission has submitted its preferred option for a North Dakota Department of Transportation project that would expand the Interstate 94 Sunset Drive interchange.

The project seeks to address deteriorating pavement along the highway to meet future traffic needs, according to the DOT. It also evaluates options to provide accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists, which would improve safety along Sunset Drive, a major north-south corridor on the west side of the city.

The city chose to recommend a single-point urban interchange with lights at intersections over several other options.

State data shows that 95 crashes occurred in the interchange area — between Boundary Street Northwest and Old Red Trail Northwest — from 2017-22, with 37 taking place at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Old Red Trail.

The project is separate from a Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization feasibility study underway on upgrading the parts of Sunset Drive north and south of the interchange. Construction on that project is at least five years away.

Physical work on the interchange project is expected in two years.

Project consultants Mead & Hunt evaluated four alternatives for the interchange and presented them at a public meeting on April 20 where public feedback was welcomed. Mead & Hunt also ranked the alternatives based on overall efficiency. Three alternatives can be constructed with stop lights or roundabouts at intersections — the fourth alternative was only considered with roundabouts — for a total of seven options, though only six were ranked.

The alternatives presented were a single-point urban interchange, a partial cloverleaf interchange, a diverging diamond interchange and a diamond interchange with roundabouts at intersections.

The current structure is a diamond interchange.

The top-ranked alternative was a single-point urban interchange with stop lights at intersections. The next ranked choice was also the single-point urban interchange but with roundabouts at intersections.

A single-point urban interchange is similar in form to a diamond interchange but has the advantage of allowing opposing left turns to proceed simultaneously by compressing the two intersections of a diamond into one single intersection over or under the free-flowing road.

“That particular configuration gives us more space between the on and off ramps and our intersections,” Mandan City Engineer Justin Froseth said.

The next-ranked choice was a partial cloverleaf interchange with stop lights at intersections.

The partial cloverleaf would have four straight ramps and a loop ramp. The loop would be used by drivers heading south on Sunset Drive wanting to head east. It would remove the left turn that currently takes place.

The diverging diamond interchange ranked fourth with stop lights at intersections and fifth with roundabouts.

In a diverging diamond, opposing directions of travel on the non-freeway road would cross each other on either side of the interchange, to reduce the amount of vehicles turning in front of oncoming traffic.

The fourth alternative, the diamond interchange with roundabouts at intersections, was not even ranked as it failed to address the needs of the project. This alterative would be the most similar to what is currently in place, but the lights at the exit and entrance ramps would be replaced with roundabouts.

The partial cloverleaf interchange with roundabouts ranked last.

The consultants will gather recommendations from over 15 groups — mostly divisions within DOT — to choose the alternative to go forward with.

The Mandan City Commission unanimously chose to submit the single-point urban interchange with stoplights as the city’s preferred alternative.

The total cost of the project will range from $20.8 million to $26.4 million, depending on the final alternative chosen. It will mostly be funded by the DOT, but the city would need to pick up costs if construction expands past the DOT right-of-way.

“We would potentially need to participate in any costs that are outside of the right-of-way if it’s the stoplights or changes to intersections that are on our side, but nothing is set in stone on that,” Mandan City Planner Andrew Stromme said.

A second public meeting will be held in the coming months to present the rankings and preferred alternative.

Following that meeting an environmental report will be done of the preferred alternative, and design work can then begin. Utility relocations will begin in 2025 and the project will be finished by 2026.

More information is at https://bit.ly/46EX4Q2.