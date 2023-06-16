The Interstate 94 bridge between Bismarck and Mandan is nearing the end of its useful life and will need to be replaced in coming years, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The DOT is completing an engineering and feasibility study for I-94 Midway and the Grant Marsh Bridge over the Missouri River. The Midway is the section across the bridge where I-94 and I-194 meet. I-194 runs between the interstate and the Memorial Highway business loop. Improvements for the I-94 and I-194 roadways and ramps also are being considered.

A public input meeting was held June 5 at the Huckleberry House to provide project background information and collect feedback on existing conditions, concerns and opportunities within the project area.

The study area encompasses the interstate corridor from Exit 153 to Exit 157, as well as ramps and feeder roadways such as the Expressway. The study is looking at traffic flows. Most daily congestion occurs at interchanges during the morning commute at 8 a.m. and the evening commute at 5 p.m. There were 741 crashes in the stretch reported from 2018-22.

A broader environmental impact study is also taking place to examine potential impacts to the river, traffic and aesthetics.

Concerns identified are a lack of pedestrian and bike access on the bridge and a lack of overall efficiency. The bridge and interchanges have undergone repairs since their construction in 1965 but no major improvements have been made. The bridge is in fair condition, according to Wade Frank, transportation manager for engineering consultant Stantec. About 35,400 vehicles cross it daily, according to a DOT traffic count map.

Two more public meetings are to be held, with the next one planned for the upcoming winter.

Construction is anticipated around 2030. There is no cost estimate yet but funding is expected to be covered by the DOT, according to Stantec Project Manager Theresa Maahs.

A prerecorded presentation and other materials are at bit.ly/43ljd3D.

Written comments can be sent up to June 20 to Theresa Maahs, Stantec, 100 Collins Ave., Suite 101, Mandan, ND 58554, or at Theresa.Maahs@stantec.com with “Public input meeting” in the subject heading.