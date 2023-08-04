The group responsible for facilitating the growth of electrical transmission infrastructure in North Dakota has a new executive director.

Claire Vigesaa has been serving as deputy director for the North Dakota Transmission Authority, assisting now-former Executive Director John Weeda.

Weeda had held the position since 2018. He requested that the commission consider Vigesaa’s appointment and his decision to step back.

“He’s got a variety of experience; he’s very well connected in the industry,” Weeda said.

The state Industrial Commission appointed Vigesaa on Friday. The commission — the governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner — comprise the rest of the authority.

Weeda told the Tribune he will continue to support Vigesaa in a new role that is yet to be formalized.

“I’m at the point in life where I wanted to slow down a little bit,” he said.

The Transmission Authority facilitates the growth of transmission infrastructure in the state by funding projects and conducting studies. It received $7.5 million in funding from the federal Energy Department’s Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program, along with a $1.1 million match by the state Legislature for the 2023-25 biennium.

Vigesaa began serving with the authority after 40 years in the electric transmission industry. He served as general manager at the Upper Missouri Power Cooperative in Sydney, Montana, prior to taking on the role of authority deputy director.

In his co-op role he worked with both the Midwest Independent System Operator and the Southwest Power Pool, the two regional transmission organizations that oversee the grid in North Dakota, which familiarized him with their operations.

Electricity transmission in North Dakota is facing increased demand in conjunction with the state’s growth.

“North Dakota generates a lot of power, whether it’s wind, coal, gas, so we want to have transmission stellar to serve our own load but also to market it to developers outside the state,” Vigesaa said.

Another area that will be of focus to the authority in the coming years will be the issue of grid congestion from the wind power produced in the state, according to Weeda.

Grid congestion is a phenomenon that occurs when there is not enough transmission infrastructure to deliver energy without going over capacity.

“There are times where the people that control the transmission system actually have to curtail wind generation in order to balance the system,” he said.

The authority is pushing for the construction of additional infrastructure to allow for a greater amount of transmission, Weeda said.

“I think the quickest we can get any of those built is in the five to six year range; we need them now but we’re glad they’re coming relatively soon,” he said.

Vigesaa said he also plans to increase a focus on cybersecurity and reliability. He intends to get the Transmission Authority more involved in the Midwest Reliability Organization, which operates under the umbrella of the North American Electric Reliability Corp.

That group was given the authority to act as the national Electric Reliability Organization in the 2000s following widespread blackouts.

“All the utilities in North Dakota are a part of it,” Vigesaa said. “That’s a very critical topic these days because the economy and the safety of North Dakotans is directly tied to having the lights on.”