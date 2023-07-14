Jim Bahm, New Salem, has been appointed to serve a second term on the North Dakota State Board of Agricultural Research and Education, according to information released by NDSU Extension and Ag Research.

He has been a certified crop adviser and is in his third term on the North Dakota Wheat Commission board, representing the Wheat Commission on the Northern Crops Council. He serves on the executive committee of the North Dakota Ag Coalition, the Morton County Weed board, is a member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and the North Dakota Grain Growers Association. He also served on the Morton County Crop Improvement board and was a member of the North Dakota Independent Crop Consultant Association.