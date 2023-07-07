The annual spring pheasant survey in North Dakota indicates the harsh winter didn't have much of an impact on the popular game bird.

The survey results together with ample spring moisture bode well for a second straight good fall hunting season, the state Game and Fish Department said last month in releasing the results of the 2023 crowing count survey.

The number of roosters heard crowing was up 30% statewide from last year's survey that reflected the impacts of devastating drought in the summer of 2021.

Observers drive specified 20-mile routes each year, stopping at predetermined intervals and counting the number of pheasant roosters heard crowing over a two-minute period. The survey aims to show trends rather than specific population counts.

The spring survey followed up on the 2022 summer brood survey that documented increased pheasant production for most of the state. Game and Fish confirmed high reproduction rates by aging hunter-submitted pheasant wings, according to Upland Game Biologist RJ Gross.

"So, the increase in pheasant density (in the spring survey) comes as no surprise despite the high snowfall this past winter,” he said.

The spring count showed showed 19.5 crows per stop in the southwest -- the state's prime pheasant territory -- up from 14.1 in 2022. There were 16.6 crows per stop in the northwest, up from 13.7; and 12.8 crows per stop in the southeast, up from 9.7. The count in the northeast was 3.3 crows per stop, up from 3.0 last year. The northeast is not a primary region for pheasants.

“Current conditions are excellent across the state with adequate moisture this spring and early summer. These conditions should foster insect hatches, which would provide forage to chicks for brood rearing,” Gross said. “Pheasant chicks hatch from early June through late July. Much of nesting success will depend on the weather, and we will more accurately assess pheasant production during our late-summer roadside counts, which begin at the end of July.”

2022 season

North Dakota's pheasant harvest last fall was up significantly from the previous year despite a drop in bird numbers in prime hunting territory and an early start to winter.

The 2022 sharp-tailed grouse and Hungarian partridge harvests also were up dramatically from 2021, according to Game and Fish.

Gross cited more hunters and good overall production.

“We were somewhat surprised that harvest was up despite declines during our spring 2022 surveys and the early end to most upland seasons when winter showed up in November,” he said.

The number of roosters heard crowing during Game and Fish's spring 2022 pheasant crowing count survey was down 22% statewide from the previous year. The agency attributed the drop to lingering effects from the drought of 2021.

But conditions improved when last summer arrived.

“The increase in harvest (last fall) indicates good reproduction, perhaps even better than what we saw during our (midsummer) brood routes," Gross said. "The statewide blizzards that occurred in spring of 2022, combined with spring showers, were followed by a rapid vegetation response, so late-season nesting cover was exceptional. In addition, brood survival benefited from a warm and dry late summer with abundant insects.”

Participants in the annual Game and Fish pheasant survey in late-July and August last year observed 9% more birds statewide than in drought-plagued 2021. Broods were up 8%, with the average brood size up 7%.

Survey observers counted 96 pheasants per 100 miles in the northwest, up from 68 the previous year. But in the southwest the count was 48 pheasants per 100 miles, down from 59 in 2021 and 65 in 2020.

Last fall, 51,270 pheasant hunters -- up 9% from 2021 -- harvested 286,970 roosters, up 10%.

Counties with the highest percentage of pheasants taken were Hettinger, Divide, Bowman, Williams and Stark, all in western North Dakota.

Pheasant hunters spend tens of millions of dollars annually on travel, food, lodging and other expenses, according to data from North Dakota Tourism. Much of that activity is in the southwest.

Grouse and partridge

A total of 20,461 grouse hunters last year -- up 29% from 2021 -- harvested 62,640 sharp-tailed grouse, up 37%.

Counties with the highest percentage of sharptails taken were Mountrail, Burke, Bowman, Divide and McKenzie.

Last year, 19,125 hunters -- up 36% -- harvested 54,553 Hungarian partridge, up 22%.

Counties with the highest percentage of Hungarian partridge taken were Mountrail, Ward, Bottineau, Williams and Divide.

Partridge numbers typically aren't high enough in North Dakota for hunters to target the birds. The harvest is mostly incidental, with partridge being shot by hunters who come upon them while pursuing grouse or pheasants.