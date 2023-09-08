Six nonprofit organizations in Morton County have been awarded grants from the North Dakota Community Foundation Grid United Community Investment Program.

The grant awards by community foundation are:

New Salem Area Community Foundation (Morton County)

• Almont Rural Fire Department: to replace the 1993 Fire Truck with a new truck

• New Salem Park District: for the Annette Rud Park

• New Salem Historical Society: for ceiling repairs in the Christensen House

Flasher Area Community Foundation (Morton County south)

• Flasher Rural Fire Protection District: for the Flasher Fire Truck

• Louse Creek Golf Association: for maintaining a beautiful golf course

• Flasher Park Board: for beautifying the courtyard, park and ball diamonds

“These grants helped fund important projects in these communities that improve the quality of life for area residents,” said Kevin Dvorak, president and CEO of NDCF. “We are grateful to Grid United and the Northern Plains Connector project for this incredible gift to southwest North Dakota. We also appreciate our network of local volunteers who recommend the grants in their communities.”

There will be a second round of grants this fall. Grant application deadlines vary \and can be found on each community’s webpage, under the Learn tab, at www.NDCF.net.