Airline passenger numbers in North Dakota in June were up 7% from the same month last year, pushing boardings for the first half of the year above half a million for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

There were 549,962 boardings from January through June at the state's eight commercial service airports, up 11% from the first half of 2022, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. Those airports are in Bismarck, Minot, Fargo, Grand Forks, Dickinson, Williston, Jamestown and Devils Lake.

“Positive demand and healthy aircraft load factors have helped to fuel optimism for the airline industry that is operating within our state,” Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner said. “I encourage both residents and visitors to utilize our North Dakota airports, as increased demand plays a crucial role in expanding flight services and enhancing destination choices for our communities.”

Minot International Airport recently announced a new Allegiant Air route to Orlando, Florida, beginning Nov. 22.

All of the state's commercial service airports except Jamestown saw increased boardings in June compared to June 2022. Bismarck was up 2.3%, Dickinson 6.6% and Williston 13.2%. The increase at Hector International in Fargo -- the state's largest airport -- was 9.9%.

The Fargo and Devils Lake airports set passenger records for the month, at 40,174 and 792, respectively. Both of the cities' previous records came in 2019, before the start of the pandemic that sent passenger numbers in the state plummeting to historic lows in 2020.

They've since rebounded almost to prepandemic levels, though the June 2023 numbers for Bismarck, Dickinson and Williston all were below June 2019 numbers. The drop statewide was 9.8%.

All eight airports except Jamestown saw passenger increases over the first half of the year, compared to 2022. Bismarck's increase was 3.9%, Dickinson's 17% and Williston's 30.6%.

Delta Air Lines had the largest North Dakota market share in June, of 44%, followed by United with 27% and Allegiant with 16%. American had 11% and Frontier 2%.

Dickinson airport

Officials last week dedicated an expanded runway at Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport.

The airport received about $50 million in federal funding and about another $18 million in state and local funding for the project that added 900 feet to the runway, according to U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., a member of the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Committee.

“The newly expanded runway enables the airport to accommodate the aircraft necessary to meet the needs of the community, and is vital in supporting the larger aircrafts necessary to move both passengers and cargo safely and efficiently," Hoeven said in a statement.

United is providing 12 nonstop round trips per week from Dickinson to Denver through Sept. 30, 2024, under the federal Essential Air Service program, which subsidizes airline flights to communities that are far from a hub airport and would otherwise have no service.

The airport also wants to expand its terminal, a project that would cost $55 million, including $35 million in federal funding that has not yet been secured.