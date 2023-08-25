The newest judge in North Dakota's South Central Judicial District is being formally sworn in Friday.

The event for Judge Jackson Lofgren is at 3:30 p.m. at the Burleigh County Courthouse in Bismarck. The investiture is a formal ceremony at which Lofgren will take the oath of office and receive his robe and a gavel.

Gov. Doug Burgum in April appointed the Bismarck attorney to fill the judgeship vacated by Douglas Bahr, whom Burgum named to the state Supreme Court in January to replace retired Justice Gerald VandeWalle.

Lofgren grew up in McLaughlin, South Dakota, on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and his law degree in 2006 from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

Lofgren during his career prior to becoming a judge worked for the Burleigh County Child Support Enforcement Unit and then as an assistant state’s attorney in Morton County from 2008-13. He became co-owner of the Suhr & Lofgren Law Firm in Bismarck in 2013.

The South Central Judicial District comprises Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan and Sioux counties. Lofgren will be based in Bismarck.