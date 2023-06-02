Implants for beef cattle are placed under the skin of the ear and promote growth and improve feed efficiency. In June this year, the Food and Drug Administration is changing the guidelines for using implants in beef cattle. These new guidelines redefine the production phase that beef cattle are in, which will affect the label claims of existing and new antibiotics.

The new production phases include:

Calves nursing their dams less than 2 months of age.

Calves nursing their dams 2 months of age or older.

Growing beef steers/heifers on pasture (stockers).

Growing beef steers/heifers in a dry lot (backgrounders).

Growing beef steers/heifers fed in confinement for harvest (feedlot cattle).

Growing beef steers/heifers in a grow yard.

Beef cattle are going to be allowed to receive one implant for each production phase and they could potentially receive more than one implant if it has a claim for reimplantation on the label.

If using growth promoting implants in beef cattle, make sure to check the label and see if it is allowed during the production phase of the cattle you intent to implant. If you have questions, reach out to your veterinarian, implant manufacturer representative or county Extension agent.

