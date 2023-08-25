Anthrax is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria, Bacillus anthracis. The bacteria is somewhat unique as it remains in the environment by producing spores. Sporulated anthrax organisms are highly resistant to heat, cold, chemical disinfectants and drying. The anthrax spore may live up to five years in surface soil, top 6 inches, of a contaminated pasture or yard, and indefinitely in deeper soils, depending on soil type.

Outbreaks typically occur when livestock are grazing on neutral or slightly alkaline soil. Infection in animals usually is the result of grazing on infected pastureland. The organisms mainly enter through the mouth, and occasionally enter via nose or skin injury. Following ingestion or inhalation, the organisms spread rapidly throughout the entire body. Cases usually develop in areas with a history of Anthrax. In high-risk areas, herds may practice annual vaccination of the cowherd. Vaccination seems to be highly effective in preventing clinical disease. The vaccine is composed of an avirulent live spore, avirulent means that the spore will not cause disease, but will produce an immune response that provides protection to the animal.

The disease is not spread from animal to animal, but is only spread via the spores in the environment. Cattle are highly susceptible to the disease-causing organism with horses, swine and humans less so. However, humans can become infected with a skin (cutaneous) form and may become very ill if spores are inhaled.

Symptoms associated with anthrax depend to a certain degree on the species involved and the route of infection. When the anthrax organism enters the animal’s body through the mouth or nostrils, the symptoms occur soon after infection and death follows rapidly. When infection takes place through the skin because of injury or insect bites, it appears localized at the site of injury in the initial stage. The affected area initially is hot and swollen and becomes cold and insensitive. Later, the infection can become generalized.

Animal anthrax usually is a fatal disease with no symptoms observed. Upon or near death, blood oozes from the body openings. This blood is heavily laden with anthrax organisms. The carcass has a marked bloating and decomposes rapidly. If the infection is less acute, the animal may stagger, have difficulty breathing, tremble, collapse and die. Edema and swelling may be seen over the body, particularly at the brisket.

If producers suspect anthrax, have a veterinarian aseptically collect a jugular blood sample for culture. Do not necropsy the animal. Refer to the extension publication for proper disposal of infected carcasses. Producers and agents should take every precaution to avoid skin contact with the potentially contaminated carcass and soil. They should use protective, impermeable clothing and equipment such as rubber gloves, rubber apron and rubber boots with no perforations. Do not expose any skin, especially any that is compromised with wounds or scratches.

NDSU Extension has a publication providing more details on Anthrax. Publication V561 can be accessed via this link: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/publications/livestock/anthrax.

Renae Gress is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent with NDSU Extension/Morton County.

