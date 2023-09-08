Friday, Sept. 8
- Dacotah Mandan Lions Herman Schafer Memorial Golf Scramble at Mandan Municipal Golf Course.
- Hebron Fall Festival.
Saturday, Sept. 9
- Hebron Fall Festival.
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, Sept. 10
- Hebron Fall Festival.
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Monday, Sept. 11
- Immunizations by appointment only at Western Plains Public Health, 403 Burlington St. SE, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
- New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
- Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
- Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
- Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m., Elm Crest Manor, 100 Elm Ave., New Salem. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Nurtured Heart Approach, 12-1 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Positive Discipline, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 17, BECEP at Richholt in Bismarck. Limited childcare available. Info: 701-667-3342.
- New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Understanding the Teen Brain, a Parent and Family Education webinar with North Dakota counselor, social worker, and occupational therapist Casey O-Roarty, 12-1 p.m., Zoom (Continuing Education Unit approved)
- City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
- Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
- Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall.
Thursday, Sept. 14
- Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Hebron Senior Center, 707 Main St. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
- Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Senior Center, 110 S Main St. Call 701-348-3838 for appointment.
- Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
- Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.