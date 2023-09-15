Friday, Sept. 15
- Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory in Mandan hosting Tribal College Field Day, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1701 10th Ave. SW. Event will showcase a drone display, animal science studies and informative sessions on organic gardening, soil microbiology and Indigenous food sovereignty. Event is open to students and staff from North Dakota Tribal Colleges; lunch provided.
- The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., The Dream Center. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday, Sept. 16
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, Sept. 17
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship, 7 p.m., Bethel Assembly of God, 200 Shady Lane, Mandan. Info: 701-391-4271.
Monday, Sept. 18
- Immunizations by appointment only at Western Plains Public Health, 403 Burlington St. SE, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Free Fall Landfill Week.
- Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
- 4-H Council meeting, 7 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
- Free Fall Landfill Week.
- Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesdays until Oct. 31, Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Positive Discipline, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 17, BECEP at Richholt in Bismarck. Limited childcare available. Info: 701-667-3342.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Free Fall Landfill Week.
- Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
- SPARK at the Library, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:30 p.m., Library Square, 100 First St. NW, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 1-2:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Nov. 1 Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.
- OUTDOOR LIVE MUSIC: The BS Show, 8 to 11 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Info: 701-663-7768.
Thursday, Sept. 21
- Free Fall Landfill Week.
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.