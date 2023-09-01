Friday, Sept. 1
- The Banquet, a nondenominational feeding outreach ministry offering free meals to all in need in the Bismarck/Mandan area, 5:30-7 p.m., The Dream Center. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday, Sept. 2
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Nighttime Glow Hike, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
Sunday, Sept. 3
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Monday, Sept. 4
- Almont Labor Day parade.
- Horse & Saddle NBHA ND District 3 Barrel Racing at Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds.
- Mandan Parks office closed.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
- SPARK at the Library, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
- Advisory Council Meeting, Mandan. Info: 701-667-3342.
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Positive Discipline, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 17, BECEP at Richholt in Bismarck. Limited childcare available. Info: 701-667-3342.
Thursday, Sept. 7
- Mandan Progress Organization Annual Dinner, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.mandanprogress.com.
- Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
