Friday, June 30
- 4th of July Rodeo Sponsor Feed.
- Stage Stop’s 3rd Annual Street Dance, 8 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill.
Saturday, July 1
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Stage Stop’s 3rd Annual Street Dance, 10 A.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill.
Sunday, July 2
- 4th of July Rodeo at Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds. Info: https://mandanrodeo.com/.
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Monday, July 3
- Immunizations by appointment only, Western Plains Public Health. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- 4th of July Rodeo at Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds.
- 50th Annual Art in the Park Festival, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: https://www.artintheparknd.com.
- Mandan All Class Reunion, 6 p.m.-midnight, Bennigan's.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
- LIVE music from Unleashed, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill.
Tuesday, July 4
- 4th of July Rodeo at Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds.
- Mandan, Mandan Parks and Morton County offices closed.
- 4th of July Road Race, 8 a.m., Main Street in Mandan.
- 50th Annual Art in the Park Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
- Independence Day Parade, 10:30 a.m., downtown Mandan. Info: https://www.mandanparade.com/.
Wednesday, July 5
- First day to place your pins for veterans in Glen Ullin and Hebron.
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- ND CountryFest in New Salem.
- SPARK at the Library, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Thursday, July 6
- ND CountryFest in New Salem.
- Nurtured Heart Approach, 12-1 p.m. Thursdays through July 28, online. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.