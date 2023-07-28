Friday, July 28
- North Dakota Governor’s Cup with Sprint Cars, 5 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Saturday, July 29
- Prairie West Invitational at Prairie West Golf Course.
- North Dakota Governor’s Cup with Sprint Cars, 5 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Little Mo Writers Tour, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Event features a public reading and community discussion of literary texts followed by writing workshops for teens and adults 16+ and ages 10-15. Free. Info/tickets: www.humanitiesnd.org/classes-events.
Sunday, July 30
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
People are also reading…
Monday, July 31
- Immunizations by appointment only, Western Plains Public Health. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
- Back to school immunizations, 12:30-6 p.m., Western Plains Public Health.
- Positive Discipline, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 22, Christ the King Mandan. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
- Morton County Achievement Days.
- Morton County Fair in New Salem.
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Circle of Security, 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays though Aug. 19, BECEP Bismarck. Info: 701-667-3342.
- SPARK at the Library, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Thursday, Aug. 3
- Morton County Achievement Days.
- Morton County Fair in New Salem.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.