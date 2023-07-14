Friday, July 14
- Cow Town Hoe Down in New Salem. Info: www.newsalem-nd.com.
- Campground Fun Day at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
Saturday, July 15
- Cow Town Hoe Down in New Salem. Info: www.newsalem-nd.com.
- Campground Fun Day at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
- DK Memorial Scramble at Crossroads Golf Course.
- Flasher Summerfest.
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, July 16
- Cow Town Hoe Down in New Salem. Info: www.newsalem-nd.com.
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Watermelon Days, 1-4 p.m., North Dakota State Railroad Museum.
Monday, July 17
- Immunizations by appointment only at Western Plains Public Health. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Morton County Plot Tour, Glen Ullin. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Ladies Day at Prairie West.
- Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Tuesday, July 18
- Growing Happier with Horticulture, Glen Ullin and Hebron. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, Elm Crest Manor, New Salem. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Positive Discipline, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 29, Christ the King Mandan. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Wednesday, July 19
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
- SPARK at the Library, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
- Circle of Security, 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays though Aug. 19, BECEP Bismarck. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:30 p.m. CT, Library Square, 100 1st St. NW, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Thursday, July 20
- Nurtured Heart Approach, 12-1 p.m. Thursdays through July 28, online. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.
- USDA Research Center Friends & Neighbors Day, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Area 4 SCD Cooperative Research Farm in Mandan. Info: www.area4farm.org/friends.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
