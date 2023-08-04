Friday, Aug. 4
- Monster Trucks at Dacotah Centennial Park.
- Morton County Achievement Days.
- Morton County Fair.
Saturday, Aug. 5
- Monster Trucks at Dacotah Centennial Park.
- Morton County Fair.
- Fido’s Hike, 1-3 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, Aug. 6
- Morton County Fair.
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Monday, Aug. 7
- Immunizations by appointment only, Western Plains Public Health. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
- Goat Tying Clinic at Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds.
- Growing Happier with Horticulture, Glen Ullin and Hebron. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, Elm Crest Manor, New Salem. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment
- Positive Discipline, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 22, Christ the King Mandan. Info: 701-667-3342.
- New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Circle of Security, 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays though Aug. 19, BECEP Bismarck. Info: 701-667-3342.
- City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
- Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
- Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Thursday, Aug. 10
- Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., city hall.
- Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
- Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
- Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.
- Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
