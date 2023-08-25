Friday, Aug. 25
- Midwest Flavor Fest at 511 W Main St, Mandan.
- Championship Night, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Saturday, Aug. 26
- Midwest Flavor Fest at 511 W Main St, Mandan.
- Cardio & Coffee, 7:30-9 a.m., Ft. Abraham Lincoln State Park.
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Mud Drags, 2 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Sunday, Aug. 27
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Railroad Days, 1-4 p.m., N.D. State Railroad Museum.
Monday, Aug. 28
- Immunizations by appointment only, Western Plains Public Health. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
- Special Olympics Mandan Taco in a Bag fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Mandan Eagles. $8.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office.
- Parent and Family Education webinar, 12-1 p.m., Zoom. CEU credits available for social workers, counselors, and occupational therapists. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Parent Café, 6:30 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.
Thursday, Aug. 31
- Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
