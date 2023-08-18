Friday, Aug. 18
- Drive to Survive, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
- LIVE Music: Fully Loaded, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Info: 701-663-7768.
Saturday, Aug. 19
- High School Rodeo at Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds.
- Inflatable in the Campground at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- LIVE Music: Fully Loaded, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Info: 701-663-7768.
Sunday, Aug. 20
- High School Rodeo at Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds.
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Dakota Cowboys for Christ with guest singer Michelle Witty, 7 p.m., KIST Livestock Arena.
People are also reading…
Monday, Aug. 21
- Immunizations by appointment only, Western Plains Public Health. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
- Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- Grill with a Cop, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Park, Shelter 1
- Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- Positive Discipline, 6-7:30 p.m., Christ the King Mandan. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Bismarck-Mandan Musicians Association hosting concert featuring Offutt U.S. Air Force brass ensemble, 7-8:30 p.m., Vern Cermak Band Shell in Dykshoorn Park, Mandan.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- MPS first day of school.
Thursday, Aug. 24
- Preserving Your Food, Retaining Your Health, 5 p.m., 1603 Main Events in Bismarck. Info: 701-667-3342.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.