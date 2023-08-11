Friday, Aug. 11
- Central Dakota Humane Society holding annual Dog Days Deals Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., CDHS parking lot, 2104 37th St, Mandan. Proceeds benefit Central Dakota Humane Society.
- Glen Ullin Bone Builders, 10 a.m., Marian Manor Estates, 704 East Ash Ave, Glen Ullin.
- Ice cream social, 1:30 p.m., Marian Manor Estates, Glen Ullin.
- Mandan Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Saturday, Aug. 12
- Living History Garrison at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Central Dakota Humane Society holding annual Dog Days Deals Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDHS parking lot, 2104 37th St, Mandan. All non-tagged items free or freewill donations accepted.
Sunday, Aug. 13
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Gospel Fest, 1 p.m., Mandan Eagles.
Monday, Aug. 14
- Ladies Day at Prairie West.
- Immunizations by appointment only, Western Plains Public Health. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
- New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
- Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
- Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
- Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, Elm Crest Manor, New Salem. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment
- Positive Discipline, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 22, Christ the King Mandan. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Dykshoorn Park Band Shell Concert, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
- Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
- SPARK at the Library, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Circle of Security, 10-11:30 a.m., BECEP Bismarck. Info: 701-667-3342.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Horse & Saddle NBRA, 3-7 p.m., Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.