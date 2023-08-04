A Mandan woman accused of pulling a knife on police officers after entering a home without permission in the middle of the night late last month has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

Christal Goss, 34, also was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and to complete any recommended treatment, court documents show.

Police around 2 a.m. on June 30 responded to a report of a woman entering the caller’s mobile home on Third Street. An affidavit didn’t say how Goss gained entry to the home.

It said she eventually left on her own after arguing with the homeowner.

Responding officers found and approached Goss. She allegedly pulled a knife in a threatening manner and refused to comply with orders to drop the weapon, even after an officer drew his gun and pointed it at her.

During the confrontation she was “speaking in incoherent sentences and irrelevant topics,” according to the affidavit. Officers eventually used a stun gun to detain her.

Goss pleaded guilty to terrorizing and criminal trespass — felonies that each carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. She could be ordered to pay restitution for any damage done to the home. She was ordered to have no contact with the homeowner.

She was given credit for 24 days she spent in jail.

Goss in the past five years has convictions in Burleigh, Morton and McLean counties for burglary, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, theft, fleeing, preventing arrest and simple assault.