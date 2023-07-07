A Mandan woman allegedly entered a home in the city without permission and then pulled a knife on police when officers responded to the scene.

Christal Goss, 34, is charged with felony criminal trespass and felony terrorizing. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The attorney listed for Goss did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment Wednesday. Goss could enter pleas at a July 31 court hearing.

Police responded to a report shortly before 2 a.m. last Friday of a woman entering the caller’s trailer park home on Third Street. The caller reported that she heard knocking noises in her house, and found Goss standing in her hallway. She argued with Goss to leave, which Goss eventually did. It is unknown how Goss gained entry to the home, but police don't think she forced her way in, according to an affidavit.

Officers located the suspect when they arrived in the area, and one officer approached her on foot. Goss pulled out a knife, "readying it above her shoulder and coiling her right arm as if to prepare to stab and cut" at the officer, according to the affidavit.

Another officer drew his gun, pointed it at Goss and told her to drop the knife. Instead of complying she argued with officers, "clutching the knife in her hand and speaking in incoherent sentences and irrelevant topics," according to the affidavit. Officers used a stun gun to detain her when she continued ignoring commands to comply, authorities said.