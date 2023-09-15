The public can vote online for Mandan’s third annual photo contest "People's Choice Award" winner from 11 selected finalists. The contest drew 55 entries from 24 photographers.

Finalists are Kayla Weiss, Susan Beehler, Lonna Quast, Paulette Bullinger, Angela Gittel, Paula Satnan, Chad Satnan, Eileen Heihn, Kim Dahl, Amy Zachmeier, Crista McCandless, Kristi Schoellkopf, LeDeidre Garcia-Wright, Mike Mundahl, and Chris Redmann.

Judges will select winners in the five categories of achievement, community, fun, opportunity and county plus the best youth entry.

View and vote for photos at surveymonkey.com/r/MandanPeoplesChoice23. The deadline to vote is Oct. 8. Photos also can be viewed on “Made in Mandan” community marketing Facebook and Instagram pages.

Judging criteria include applicability to community marketing, originality, subject matter interest, visual appeal, and consistency with category themes.

One winner will be selected in each category plus the top youth entrant and a people’s choice winner will all receive $100 in Mandan Bucks gift certificates. The top youth entrant and people's choice winners will also receive a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living magazine.

Winning photos will be featured in a public display at Mandan City Hall. They may also be included in other public art displays and published in print and online for tourism promotion and community marketing.