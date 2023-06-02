Mandan School Board member Heidi Schuchard is resigning, and the board is seeking letters from people interested in filling her seat.

Schuchard is moving out of the Mandan School District, making her ineligible to continue serving on the board. She stepped down effective Thursday. Schuchard, a youth worker with the Mandan Police Department, was elected to the board last June.

The board can either call a special election or appoint someone to fill the seat until the next regular election, on June 11, 2024. The board decided on the latter option.

Any resident of the school district who is at least 18 years old is eligible to serve on the board. Interested people should submit a letter by 4 p.m. on June 16 to: Ryan.Lagasse@msd1.org, or Ryan Lagasse, Business Manager, Mandan Public Schools, 901 Division St. NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

More information on the nine-member School Board is at bit.ly/3ML5SKQ.