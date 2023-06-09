A Mandan man has pleaded guilty for setting one of his former girlfriend’s cars on fire and threatening to kill the other.

31-year-old Jesus Guilbe originally pleaded not guilty in January and was set to appear on trial this Wednesday. He has since changed his plea guilty and was sentenced to a 3-year probation.

Last fall, Guilbe set fire to his former girlfriend’s car after police served a protection order on him. He also called another woman he dated and told her in Spanish, “I’m going to kill you. This is the moment.” Police later found Guilbe and arrested him with felony terrorizing and a misdemeanor violation of a restraining order.