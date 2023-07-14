Mandan Little Learners will be hosting Spanish SPARK story times at Morton Mandan Public Library this summer and plans to schedule more in the fall.

The story times are set for 4 p.m. July 26 and Aug. 9.

Simple, Play-based Activities and Resources for Kids, a program for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers, includes story time, activities to spark their imagination and social skills.

“We have been hoping to bring this to the library since April,” says Community Engagement Coordinator Shawna Marion. “We are excited to provide this service to our Spanish speaking community, and hope to make it an enduring program.”

The program is free. Registration is recommended for staff to prepare supplies. To register, go to www.mortonmandan.librarycalendar.com.