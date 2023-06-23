Two Mandan firefighters recently rescued 14 baby ducks from a storm drain and reunited them with their mother. The Fire Department was notified June 6 after a resident on Lakewood Drive Southeast in Mandan noticed two ducks standing by a storm drain for two days. The resident looked inside the drain, saw the ducklings and notified authorities. Firefighters Josh Jacobchick and Devin Beehler came to the scene and took apart the drain. Jacobchick dropped down inside and brought all the ducklings out. The mother duck began herding her ducklings together as soon as they got to the surface. The process took about 15 minutes.