Mandan and AARP of North Dakota will host a Art on a Box project with a ribbon cutting ceremony from noon-1 p.m. Monday at the Mandan Bandshell in Dyshoorn Park.

The community-driven public art project in downtown Mandan features ten local artists’ work made into wraps to fit utility boxes.

Monday’s event is open to the public and in case of inclement weather, the Library Community Room will be used.

“We are happy to partner with AARP to bring this public art project to Mandan,” said Mayor Tim Helbling. “Art on a Box is a wonderful way to showcase the talent of our local artists while adding to the beauty of Mandan.”

Selected artwork represent a range of styles and themes including landscapes, wildlife, abstract designs and cultural motifs.

“AARP is proud to support this project, which promotes community engagement and enhances the livability of our communities,” said Janelle Moos Advocacy Director for AARP North Dakota. “Art connects people and creates a sense of place which help make Mandan a more vibrant place to visit, live and work.”

For questions, call city planner Andrew Stromme at 701-667-3225.