The Mandan City Commission has unanimously approved the first consideration of an ordinance to allow cigar lounges in the city, but not everyone is happy about the prospect.

The second consideration of the ordinance will be held at the Sept. 19 meeting.

The request to allow cigar lounges in the city was first made in July by Josette Dupree, owner of Big Stick Cigars, which opened in March 2022. Mandan last December began allowing the mobile sale of cigars with a permit, after a request from Big Stick Cigars.

During the 2023 legislative session earlier this year Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, brought forth House Bill 1229, which amends the state's smoking restrictions to allow for cigar lounges. The Legislature passed and Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill, and it took effect in August.

The bill allows for indoor smoking of cigars at licensed lounges that are enclosed on all sides and equipped with a humidor and a ventilation system that does not move air into nonsmoking areas. Pipe tobacco is not permitted under the legislation.

The Mandan ordinance would allow lounges only in zoning areas that typically allow bars. It would not allow lounges in buildings with residential uses, and signage would be required with an age requirement and health statement. Cigar lounges in multitenant buildings would require consent from all tenants in the building.

Mandan City Planner Andrew Stromme said during the Sept. 5 city commission meeting that the cigar lounge permit would “replicate the procedure that a liquor license would have.”

Opponents of the ordinance pointed to the harmful effects of smoking as a reason not to approve the ordinance.

“There is no ventilation system out there that removes all of the hazardous particles in secondhand smoke,” Western Plains Public Health Health Promotions Director Brady Weaver said. “There is no safe level of secondhand smoke. We know that; the surgeon general has told us again and again.”

Dupree said that alcohol is legal but affects the public more than a cigar lounge would, and that she would be willing to make accommodations for delivery workers who would prefer to not step into the cigar lounge.

“We have so many more health ramifications going on with alcohol,” Dupree told commissioners. “(A cigar lounge) is as safe as it possibly can be, because we know nothing can be 100% (safe).”

Mayor Tim Helbling said he had received “very little input from our community” but he did receive letters and emails from outside of Mandan.