More than 1,400 fall wild turkey hunting licenses remain in 13 units after the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's license lottery.

The remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.

Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase a license online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Details on remaining licenses can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/news/6759.

The fall turkey season runs from Oct. 14 through next Jan. 7.