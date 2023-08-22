A Mandan man accused of stealing drugs from a Glen Ullin pharmacy has pleaded guilty to four felony charges and been sentenced to time served and probation.

Charges were dismissed against a second suspect after his death about a year ago.

Maurice Delage, 31, and Jordan Ward, 29, were accused in a September 2021 burglary at the Glen Ullin Pharmacy. Authorities said the business lost narcotic pills, pain patches and overdose medication valued at about $12,000. The drugs were worth an estimated $160,000 on the street, police said.

The pharmacy also suffered about $3,500 in damage to windows, doors and security systems.

Delage and Ward were identified as suspects through video surveillance. Delage was arrested in January 2022, and authorities that month issued a warrant for Ward. Authorities at the time said Ward was from Dickinson; court documents list his home as Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Delage initially faced seven felony charges relating to theft, burglary, criminal mischief, tampering with evidence and drug possession. The most serious charges carried a possible 10-year prison sentence. He pleaded not guilty in May 2022.

Delage on Monday changed his pleas to guilty on four of the charges — three drug possession counts and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors dismissed the theft, burglary and criminal mischief charges. He was sentenced to the 131 days — about four months — he had already served in jail, with the rest of a five-year prison term suspended during three years of probation, court records show.

Theft, burglary and criminal mischief charges against Ward were dismissed last December due to his death, according to court documents. Ward was discovered unresponsive in his cell at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls in August 2022, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections. He was serving a burglary sentence in a South Dakota case.