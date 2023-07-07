Glen Ullin Park District is one of six organizations throughout the state to receive a 2023 Community Challenge grant from AARP North Dakota.

“AARP North Dakota is committed to working with local leaders to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said State Director Josh Askvig. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for North Dakotas 50 and over.”