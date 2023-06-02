Owners of the Fort Lincoln Trolley are seeking to continue the legacy of rail in Mandan by passing on their business.

The summer attraction that's popular with kids and families has been owned and run by Jim and Jan Beck since 1989. It transports up to 5,000 passengers per year between Mandan and Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park south of the city.

"The time has come to transition the trolley to a new operator and continue the legacy," Jim Beck said. "We've been operating for 35 years -- it's been a great business. We have watched families make riding the trolley an annual tradition, and some of their kids are now bringing their families."

Beck hopes that the sale of the business will preserve the tracks, bridges and trolley cars, all of which are over 100 years old.

The trolley offers a 9-mile round-trip ride between Mandan and the state park. The route crosses two bridges that are over 120 years old. The three passenger rail cars run on 4.5 miles of the former Northern Pacific south branch rail line that connected Mandan with Mott. The rails were turned over to the state parks system in the late 1980s, and the trolley operates as a park concessionaire. One of the trolleys is an original Bismarck streetcar.

The trolley makes two stops in the state park, one near the campground and On-A-Slant Village and the park museum, and the last stop across the road from the Custer House.

“It’s a big addition to the park -- we like them and they like us,” Beck said.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down trolley operations in 2020. The business in 2021 suspended operations due to the pandemic and labor shortages. Rides resumed last summer.

Parties interested in taking over the trolley can call 701-663-9018 or email flincolntrolley@gmail.com.