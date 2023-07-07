The Mandan Fire Department responded to at least nine fireworks-related incidents over the Fourth of July.

No injuries were immediately reported, officials said. Details were minimal Wednesday because reports for the incidents won’t be filed for several days, according to the department.

Five of the incidents were building fires. One involved a fire that started on the outside of a house, spread into the garage and caused major damage, the department said. Another involved firework debris catching fire in the back of a pickup truck. The truck was heavily damaged, and the fire spread to the outside of the house it was parked by.

The Mandan Police Department did not respond to any major fireworks-related incidents this year, according to Capt. Chris Miller. There also were no reported issues in Morton County, according to Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier.

Fireworks are legal in Mandan. They are not legal in Bismarck. The Bismarck Police Department did not respond to any major fireworks-related incidents over the holiday, according to spokeswoman Officer Lynn Wanner.

The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department "didn't have much," Maj. Jim Hulm said. "In fact, just a couple small fires that were fireworks-related."

CHI St. Alexius Health treated "a fair amount" of minor fireworks-related injuries, mainly people who suffered injuries to hands or feet, as well as a few eye injuries, according to Dr. Jeffrey DeSmidt, emergency medicine specialist. Sanford Health Bismarck did not treat any major injuries, according to spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker.