25 Years Ago – 1998

Mandan High School held the commencement exercises for the 267 graduating seniors of the class of 1998 on Sunday afternoon, May 31, at the Lefty Faris Field in south Mandan. Four of the 20 top honor students posted perfect 4.0 GPAs. They are Shawn Feist, son of Dan and Marge Feist; Sarah Franke, daughter of Bill and Barb Franke; Mary Gress, daughter of Frank and Mary Lee Gress; and Brandon Kisse, son of John Kisse and Pam Boepple, all of Mandan. Presenting the class were Superintendent Kent Hjelmstad and Principal Dale Ekstrom. Diplomas were awarded by the president of the school board, William Faris.

“Broken Reflection,” is the title of the 1998 Best of Show winner of the North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp contest. Nevada Miller, a 15-year-old resident of Raleigh and a student at Flasher Public High School, painted the winning piece. His acrylic painting of a pair of pintails in the water was chosen from more than 650 entries from 58 North Dakota schools and will now be judged alongside 50 other state entries at the national level. First place winners from Mandan are Ben Crooke and Mary Schuh. Winning second place honors were Joel Crooke and Dorothy Richau, both of Mandan. Tara Thorenson, also of Mandan, won third place.

Temps recorded Tuesday, June 2: a high of 50 degrees; 37 degrees for the low.

50 Years Ago – 1973

More than 11,000 area people attended the three-day conference at the Bismarck Civic Center, featuring Bishop Fulton J. Sheen, world renowned Catholic authority whose weekly television show, “Life is Worth Living” is seen by millions each Sunday morning. Strolling along a runway stage built in preparation for the Miss North Dakota pageant, the 78-year-old bishop opened his 45-minute talk with a smile and said, “I’m the first entry!” before delving into the heart of his speech regarding the meaning of love, using his Irish wit and wisdom. Tickets were complimentary.

James C. Stark has been installed as master of the Mandan Masonic lodge. Others installed were Charles Brammell and Glenn Hoovestal, senior and junior wardens, respectively. Holdover officers are John C. Gould, treasurer; the Rev. Frank A. Rumer, chaplain; and J.G. Fogle, secretary.

Honor students for the 1973 graduating class at Glen Ullin High School were announced by Frank Page, principal. Named valedictorian is William J. Duppong Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. William J. Duppong, rural Glen Ullin. Salutatorian is Victoria L. Schafer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank H. Schafer, Glen Ullin.

Larry Schafer has been elected president of the Mandan Jaycees. Other officers are Robert Paul and William Engelter Jr., first and second vice president, respectively; George Masseth, secretary; Steve Hirsch, treasurer.

Temps recorded Saturday, June 2: a high of 75 degrees; 57 degrees for the low.

75 Years Ago – 1948

Graduation exercises were conducted at Flasher High School on May 28. The commencement address was given by Jack O. Reidel, Bismarck, followed by addresses given by Norman Roth, valedictorian, and Ione Kelstrom, salutatorian. Fifteen seniors, along with 22 eighth grade graduates, received diplomas.

A Garrison dam worker, Elroy Halverson of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, was killed this week, on the day of his 30th birthday, when he fell off a heavy earth mover which then ran over him. This was the first fatality at the dam site, since work began there in 1946.

Funeral services were held for lifelong Mandan resident, Michael S. Lang, 68. He was born in 1880 to Michael and Hannah (Sullivan) Lang, one of Mandan’s first pioneers. He married Edith Swanson in 1909 who survives along with a son, Dr. Douglas Lang; a daughter, Mrs. Clarence Bergsgaard; and two grandchildren, all of Mandan. Much of his business life was spent in the operation of his father’s grocery store, the first store in Mandan. Lang served in the North Dakota Legislature and served two terms on the Mandan City Commission. He also did a tour of duty in the Navy and served in the North Dakota National Guard. Burial was at Mandan’s Union Cemetery.

Births announced this week: Daughters, born to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Schappe, New Salem; to Mr. and Mrs. George Berger and to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Wing, all of Mandan. Sons, born to Mr. and Mrs. Milton Berreth, to Mr. and Mrs. Clem Reidinger, to Mr. and Mrs. Philip Eckroth and to Mr. and Mrs. John Zander, all of Mandan.

Temps recorded Wednesday, June 2: a high of 92 degrees; 62 degrees for the low.

100 Years Ago – 1923

“More than 900 people gathered at the Bohemian Hall, nine miles south of Mandan, on Sunday afternoon, for the annual Memorial Day services held there under the auspices of the Z.B.J.C. Society. Many musical numbers were on the program including selections by the Bohemian band. Patriotic recitations and music were also provided by the district’s school children, supervised by Mrs. Joseph Suchy. The society’s committee in charge of all arrangements was composed of James and Tony Cermak and James Stastney. Following the program, the majority of the crowd marched over to the cemetery, about a mile away, where all the graves were decorated with flowers; flags also adorned the graves of the war veterans. After a picnic supper, the crowd returned to the hall for the annual dance, lasting until the early hours of the morning.

“The largest class ever graduated from the eighth grade courses of St. Joseph Parochial School received diplomas this past week at the school auditorium, decorated in the green and white class colors. Twenty-six completed the work, securing them school certificates admitting them to the Mandan High School without examination. The program began with a banquet served by the parents, followed by a commencement speech by Rev. Fr. Clement Dimpl who also presented the diplomas. The class was composed of 21 girls and five boys. Fifteen also received a special certificate for completing a special course in penmanship.

“All Mandan joined last weekend in what was the most elaborate program to observe Memorial Day ever held in the city. An unusually large number of war veterans of the late world war were out in uniform to march in the parade. Veterans of the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic-Civil War) and Indian wars were given the honor position and carried in automobiles, followed by the city’s various fraternal and patriotic groups.

“Following a patriotic program at the high school auditorium, the parade marched to the Collins Avenue garden plot (site of the future post office) where three trees were dedicated to the memory of Clifford Paulson, Gilbert Furness and Harry Kidd, casualties of the world war. Graves of 38 other war veterans were also decorated with flags and poppies at the cemetery. The same service, the firing squad and the playing of Taps, was also conducted at the Missouri River for the Naval dead and also at Harmon for the veteran buried there.”

Temps recorded Saturday, June 2: a high of 88 degrees; 51 degrees for the low.

125 Years Ago – 1898

“On Thursday, June 2, the mercury climbed to a high of 82 degrees, with 52 degrees as the day’s low.

“School closes tomorrow.

“The graduating class this year consists of Stella Flynn, Ethel Haight and John Wood. It was decided to dispense with the usual graduation exercises and quietly present diplomas.

“Memorial Day was observed by members of the W.T. Sherman Post, accompanied by a number of citizens. The post, along with several veterans’ sons, met at the hall at 10 o’clock in the morning and went to the cemetery where the mounds of deceased comrades were tenderly decorated, and the ritualistic exercises were carried out in accordance therewith. Upon its conclusion, a squad of the veterans’ sons, under the command of A.M. Packard, fired a salute. The failure of our schools and civic societies to respond to the invitation to participate in the ceremonies was an occasion for regret.

“A very successful picnic was held in Hannah’s Grove on Decoration Day by the young ladies. Some invited gentlemen, under the chaperonage of Mrs. Chisholm and Mrs. Van Dyn. The gentlemen found themselves surrounded by “rosebuds among the wild roses” as they sat down to a sumptuous spread consisting of strawberries, ice cream, sandwiches, pickles, cake and numerous other goodies, prepared by dainty hands. There were two Kodaks in the party, and some very interesting pictures may be looked for in the near future.”